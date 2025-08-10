In the Kerry senior club championship, 2024 champions Dr Crokes opened their campaign with a 2-14 to 0-13 triumph over Killarney rivals Spa on Friday night.
All-Ireland winning captain Gavin White, Mark O’Shea, Shane Murphy, Evan Looney, Micheál Burns and Tony Brosnan were on the winning Crokes side, while Dara Moynihan is Spa’s main county figure.
Yesterday, Austin Stacks powered to a 1-18 to 1-5 victory over Templenoe. Dylan Casey, Joe O’Connor and Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks), Tadhg Morley and Killian Spillane (Templenoe) were the All-Ireland winners involved.
Con and Clifford the scoring stars as Kerry and Tipp All-Ireland winners return to club duty
REIGNING ALL-IRELAND CLUB football champions Cuala opened their Dublin senior title defence with a dominant, 14-point win over Raheny at Parnell Park yesterday.
The Dalkey side powered to victory on a scoreline of 4-16 to 0-14.
Con O’Callaghan led the way with 3-6.
Newly-appointed Dublin manager Ger Brennan was present in Donnycarney, where his club, St Vincent’s, fell to a 1-23 to 1-11 defeat to Ballinteer St John’s earlier in the day.
While O’Callaghan lit up Parnell Park, Kerry All-Ireland winner David Clifford also made a stunning scoring return to club duty.
Clifford kicked 1-8 (1 free), 1-7 in the first half, as Fossa got their Kerry intermediate football championship bid underway with a 2-19 to 1-11 win over John Mitchels.
Paudie Clifford didn’t feature for Fossa, with his brother confirming “a bit of a knock” afterwards.
Tipperary’s All-Ireland hurling champions were also in county senior championship action yesterday.
Defending champions Loughmore-Castleiney beat Drom & Inch by the minimum in Templemore, 2-18 to 1-20.
The McGrath brothers, John, Noel and Brian, were instrumental for the holders, the trio linking up for the opening goal as All-Ireland final brace hero John hit the net.
Last year’s beaten finalists Toomevara fell to defeat in their opener, 2-25 to 0-28 against Holycross-Ballycahill.
Darragh McCarthy led the Toomevara scoring charge with 0-15 (13 frees, 1 ’65), while Bryan O’Mara and Joe Caesar were his Tipperary team mates on the winning side.
Liam MacCarthy winning captain Ronan Maher helped Thurles Sarsfields to a 3-15 to 1-26 victory over Nenagh Éire Óg at The Ragg.
Maher scored an early penalty, while Darragh Stakelum also raised a green flag for Thurles. Conor Stakelum was also in action against a Nenagh outfit that includes Jake Morris and Sam O’Farrell.
And Premier goalkeeper Rhys Shelley was on the winning side as Moycarkey-Borris overcame a Roscrea side featuring Alan Tynan 1-24 to 1-18.
