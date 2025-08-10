Con and Clifford the scoring stars as Kerry and Tipp All-Ireland winners return to club duty

REIGNING ALL-IRELAND CLUB football champions Cuala opened their Dublin senior title defence with a dominant, 14-point win over Raheny at Parnell Park yesterday.

The Dalkey side powered to victory on a scoreline of 4-16 to 0-14.

Con O’Callaghan led the way with 3-6.

Newly-appointed Dublin manager Ger Brennan was present in Donnycarney, where his club, St Vincent’s, fell to a 1-23 to 1-11 defeat to Ballinteer St John’s earlier in the day.

While O’Callaghan lit up Parnell Park, Kerry All-Ireland winner David Clifford also made a stunning scoring return to club duty.

Clifford kicked 1-8 (1 free), 1-7 in the first half, as Fossa got their Kerry intermediate football championship bid underway with a 2-19 to 1-11 win over John Mitchels.

David Clifford doing David Clifford things😮‍💨



Just the 1-5 from Clifford in the opening 18 minutes...



📺https://t.co/dktWu4d2br pic.twitter.com/vzTA4QcuBa — Clubber (@clubber) August 9, 2025

Paudie Clifford didn’t feature for Fossa, with his brother confirming “a bit of a knock” afterwards.

"That's the beauty of the Intermediate, every game is basically 50/50"🗣️



David Clifford was the #ClubberMOTM as @FossaGaa started their 2025 Championship campaign with a win 👏

Looks like the @Kerry_Official Superstar has a few fans in the Kingdom 🙌



📺 https://t.co/8RTIDVIpju pic.twitter.com/CbQykuO9No — Clubber (@clubber) August 9, 2025

In the Kerry senior club championship, 2024 champions Dr Crokes opened their campaign with a 2-14 to 0-13 triumph over Killarney rivals Spa on Friday night.

All-Ireland winning captain Gavin White, Mark O’Shea, Shane Murphy, Evan Looney, Micheál Burns and Tony Brosnan were on the winning Crokes side, while Dara Moynihan is Spa’s main county figure.

Yesterday, Austin Stacks powered to a 1-18 to 1-5 victory over Templenoe. Dylan Casey, Joe O’Connor and Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks), Tadhg Morley and Killian Spillane (Templenoe) were the All-Ireland winners involved.

Tipperary’s All-Ireland hurling champions were also in county senior championship action yesterday.

Defending champions Loughmore-Castleiney beat Drom & Inch by the minimum in Templemore, 2-18 to 1-20.

The McGrath brothers, John, Noel and Brian, were instrumental for the holders, the trio linking up for the opening goal as All-Ireland final brace hero John hit the net.

John McGrath just can't stop scoring😮‍💨



Noel, Liam and John McGrath link up to grab the games first goal👏



📺https://t.co/QU7uPhpieW pic.twitter.com/2GmSos2BeX — Clubber (@clubber) August 9, 2025

Last year’s beaten finalists Toomevara fell to defeat in their opener, 2-25 to 0-28 against Holycross-Ballycahill.

Darragh McCarthy led the Toomevara scoring charge with 0-15 (13 frees, 1 ’65), while Bryan O’Mara and Joe Caesar were his Tipperary team mates on the winning side.

Liam MacCarthy winning captain Ronan Maher helped Thurles Sarsfields to a 3-15 to 1-26 victory over Nenagh Éire Óg at The Ragg.

Maher scored an early penalty, while Darragh Stakelum also raised a green flag for Thurles. Conor Stakelum was also in action against a Nenagh outfit that includes Jake Morris and Sam O’Farrell.

Early GOAL for @thurlessars 🔵



Ronan Maher uses the hard ground to his advantage firing his penalty to the net 🔥



Watch the @TipperaryGAA SHC only on https://t.co/yMkMTpFmTc pic.twitter.com/mVkCjqPz1F — Clubber (@clubber) August 9, 2025

And Premier goalkeeper Rhys Shelley was on the winning side as Moycarkey-Borris overcame a Roscrea side featuring Alan Tynan 1-24 to 1-18.

