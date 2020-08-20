This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 20 August, 2020
5 club football games to watch featuring do-or-die ties in Kerry and Mayo

The Kerry first round and final group games in Mayo take centre stage.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 20 Aug 2020, 3:00 PM
Gavin White, Cillian O'Connor, James O'Donoghue and Lee Keegan are in action.
Image: Inpho
Image: Inpho

Kerry SFC first round

  • Friday: Austin Stacks v Dr Crokes, Austin Stack Park, 7.30pm
  • Sunday: Killarney Legion v Kerins O’Rahillys, Fitzgerald Stadium, 3.45pm

PLENTY OF INTERESTING ties on the cards as the Kerry senior football county championship gets underway this weekend. Club championship has been the focus in recent weeks but now the county championship, involving the divisional sides and senior outfits, takes centre stage.

Friday night will see the mouthwatering clash of Austin Stacks against Dr Crokes at Austin Stack Park in a game that will be televised live on TG4.

A host of Kerry players past and present will be on show, including current Kingdom panellists Gavin White, Micheal Burns for 2017 All-Ireland champions Crokes. Former Footballer of the Year Kieran Donaghy remains a key figure for Stacks, who were last crowned county champions in 2014.

Another Killarney versus Tralee tie takes place in the form of Killarney Legion against Kerins O’Rahillys. 

James O’Donoghue’s Legion, beaten finalists in 2013 and 2014, will go up against a Kerins O’Rahillys outfit containing David Moran and Tommy Walsh with RTÉ providing live coverage on Sunday afternoon.

Mayo SFC group stage

  • Saturday: Castlebar Mitchels v Westport, Breaffy, 5pm
  • Saturday: Ballintubber v Davitts, Ballinrobe, 7pm

Group 4 of the Mayo SFC is finely poised with all four sides still in contention to reach the knock-out stages. In pole position are Lee Keegan’s Westport, who face 2017 champions Castlebar Mitchels.

Castlebar, the club side of Durcan twins Paddy and James, fell to Breaffy in the opening round. Managed by former Clare and Kildare coach Alan Flynn, they remain a strong outfit and know that victory will provide a safe passage through. 

Screenshot 2020-08-18 at 4.14.54 p.m. Source: Mayo GAA

Meanwhile, Cillian O’Connor returns from suspension for Ballintubber’s clash on Saturday against Colm Boyle’s Davitts, who need a win to stand a chance of progressing.

Ballintubber, who are chasing a third county title in succession, enjoyed an 18 point win in O’Connor’s absence in the previous round.

Screenshot 2020-08-18 at 4.14.45 p.m. Source: Mayo GAA

Roscommon SFC

  • Sunday: Michael Glaveys v Elphin, Boyle, 4pm

Finally on Sunday in Roscommon, Elphin will face off with Michael Glaveys for a place in the SFC quarter-finals. Elphin finished in third place in Group A, behind Clann na nGael and St Brigid’s. They’ll face Michael Glaveys, who reached the All-Ireland intermediate final in 2018 and finished in third place in the five-team Group C.

The winners will be unseeded for the quarter-final draw.

