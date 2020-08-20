5 club football games to watch featuring do-or-die ties in Kerry and Mayo

Friday: Austin Stacks v Dr Crokes, Austin Stack Park, 7.30pm

Sunday: Killarney Legion v Kerins O’Rahillys, Fitzgerald Stadium, 3.45pm

PLENTY OF INTERESTING ties on the cards as the Kerry senior football county championship gets underway this weekend. Club championship has been the focus in recent weeks but now the county championship, involving the divisional sides and senior outfits, takes centre stage.

Friday night will see the mouthwatering clash of Austin Stacks against Dr Crokes at Austin Stack Park in a game that will be televised live on TG4.

A host of Kerry players past and present will be on show, including current Kingdom panellists Gavin White, Micheal Burns for 2017 All-Ireland champions Crokes. Former Footballer of the Year Kieran Donaghy remains a key figure for Stacks, who were last crowned county champions in 2014.

Another Killarney versus Tralee tie takes place in the form of Killarney Legion against Kerins O’Rahillys.