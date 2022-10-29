Can East Kerry be stopped, double bid in Cork and Limerick giants clash for silverware

Compiled by Kevin O’Brien and Fintan O’Toole

1. Can East Kerry be stopped?

East Kerry’s three-in-a-row hopes were scuppered at the opening hurdle last year by Austin Stacks. They have rebounded in 2022 and arrived at another final. Their team is bursting at the seams with star names.

Shane Ryan, Paul Murphy and the Cliffords are still there from the 2020 victory, James O’Donoghue and Jonathan Lyne are fresh additions.Standing in their path is a Mid Kerry team not littered with as many famous figures but still containing football class in Mike Breen, Eanna O’Connor, Keith Evan and Liam Carey.

There was 12 points separating the teams when they met in the 2020 decider. That is a considerable gap for Mid Kerry to close.

2. Ballina and Westport battle to end long wait

For the first time in history, Ballina Stephenites and Westport will contest the Mayo football decider. Westport required a late, late goal to overcome Castlebar Mitchels in the semi-final, leading them to their first senior final since 1991.

Driven on by the experience of Lee Keegan and Kevin Keane, they possess plenty of talent around the field in Rory Brickenden, Fionn McDonagh, Mark Moran and Oisin McLaughlin.

Ballina Stephenites are competing in the final for the first time in 15 years. Their 3-10 to 1-13 semi-final win over Ballintubber was a narrow one. Cillian O’Connor’s last-gasp effort from a 20m flew just outside David Clarke’s post.

As well as veteran stopper Clarke, Ballina have Mayo defender Padraig O’Hora, former county forward Evan Regan and sharpshooter Frank Irwin in their side.

Advertisement

There’s not expected to be much between these teams. Ballina’s ability to find the net could be crucial in this battle for to take home the Moclair Cup.

Peter Casey will be hoping Na Piarsaigh can deliver in the Limerick hurling county final. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

3, Limerick giants clash again

Na Piarsaigh vs Kilmallock is a repeat of the 2017 final and also the second time these teams have met in the championship this season.

When the teams clashed in the group stage, Na Piarsaigh were one-point winners. The city side are hoping to regain the title they last won in 2020, while Kilmallock are seeking back-to-back titles for the first time since they completed the three-in-a-row in 1975.

They required a dramatic injury-time goal to overcome a determined Doon out in the semi-final. Na Piarsaigh encountered less resistance against surprise packages South Liberties and enjoyed a 1-23 to 0-9 win.

Kilmallock’s 2021 season ended on a sour note after they heavy loss to Ballygunner in Munster, but they look an improved outfit since then. Youngster Shane O’Brien has fitted into the team and Paddy O’Loughlin is back from his travels, while Gavin O’Mahony is a solid presence at centre-back and Graeme Mulcahy is their star forward.

Managed by 2011 winning captain Kieran Bermingham, Na Piarsaigh will go in as favourites. With Mike Casey, Ronan Lynch, Will O’Donoghue, Kevin Downes, Peter Casey and David Dempsey dotted around the field, they have match-winners everywhere.

Ian Maguire and St Finbarr’s are hoping to retain the Cork football crown. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

4. Double bid in Cork

Their recent hurling breakthrough was acclaimed in St Finbarr’s, a joyous reaction to the end of a 29-year wait for glory in that sphere. The good times keep rolling with a football final appearance as they bid to defend that title.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

The opportunity to land the double will be pursued with determination, hoping to replicate the famed club sides of 1980 and 1982.There is a sizeable obstacle in their path, Cork’s football standard-bearers Nemo Rangers.

With three of the last five titles to their credit, Nemo are imposing opponents and haven’t lost to the ‘Barrs in championship since 2012. The two clubs have won the last five Cork championships between them and three Munster finals in that time frame. This is a Cork final pairing loaded with big game experience.

5. Round two in Tipperary

They go again in Semple Stadium, the northern neighbours of Kiladangan and Kilruane MacDonaghs. Last Sunday’s finish was pulsating, Bryan McLoughney seemingly set to be the match-winning hero before Willie Cleary held his nerve to drag Kilruane level.

Questions abound for the replay. Can Jerome Cahill and Paul Flynn be quietened by the opposing defences? Will Kiladangan start as tentatively again? Can Kilruane sustain their challenge better this time? And who will be celebrating before a Munster date with kingpins Ballygunner beckons next Sunday?

6. Errigal hoping to climb summit

The notoriously difficult Tyrone SFC reaches its conclusion this weekend as two old rivals do battle for honours.

Having claimed five titles between 1997 and 2012, Errigal Ciaran are no strangers to county final day. More recently they lost deciders in 2017 and 2018.

Their bid to reclaim the summit of Tyrone club football brings them up against the county’s most successful club, Carrickmore. Their foes have been waiting since 2005 to add to their 15 successes and their only other trip to the final came in 2014.

Incidentally Carrickmore are the last club who’ve successfully defending the O’Neill Cup, doing so 17 years ago.

It’s the sixth time these neighbours have met in the decider. Errigal boast Peter Harte and the Canavan brothers, and dethroned holders Dromore in the last four. Carrickmore overcame Clonloe in the semi-final. They’ve got Tyrone panellists Jonathan and Cormac Monroe, plus Red Hand greats Martin Penrose and Conor Gormley, and teenage hot-shot Lorcan McGarrity among their ranks.