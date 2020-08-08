Canning's Portumna fall to second straight defeat in Galway SHC

CASTLEGAR PUT FOUR goals past Portumna to leave them in contention to emerge from Group 3 of the Galway SHC this afternoon.
Castlegar ran out 4-21 to 1-18 winners over the four-time All-Ireland club champions.
Joe Canning’s club also shipped four goals to Sarsfields in the opening round, leaving them pointless at the bottom of the group. Castlegar and Sarsfields look set to battle it out for a place in the knock-out stages alongside St Thomas’.
Kilmaley scored four goals en route to a four point win over Wolfe Tones in the Clare SHC. Jason Cleere grabbed 2-1 as Bennettsbridge enjoyed a 3-16 to 1-17 win over Richie Hogan’s Danesfort in Kilkenny.
In the Tipperary SHC, Kilruane MacDonaghs saw off Moycarkey-Borris in a five-goal thriller.
Passage fell to reigning champions Ballygunner by 11 points as goals from Mikey Mahony and Dessie Hutchinson helped the Munster finalists to 35 games unbeaten in Waterford hurling.
The Offaly, Laois and Kildare SFC scheduled for this weekend were all postponed.
Football
Kerry SFC
Killarney Legion v Austin Stacks, 5pm
Hurling
Clare SHC
Wolfe Tones 1-17 Kilmaley 4-13
Feakle v Clarecastle, 3.45pm
Sixmilebridge v Whitegate, 6.45pm
Cork SHC
Blarney v Castleyons, 6pm
Sarsfields v Douglas, 7.45pm
Galway SHC
Oranmore-Maree 0-11 Turloughmore 1-21
Portumna 1-18 Castlegar 4-21
Ardrahan 3-11 St Mary’s, Athenry 0-18
Beagh v Killimordaly, 6pm
Padraig Pearses v Mullagh, 6pm
Limerick SHC
Kilmallock v Ahan, 5.30pm
Patrickswell v Doon, 7.30pm
Kilkenny SHC
Danesfort 1-17 Bennettsbridge 3-16
Tipperary SHC
Kilruane MacDonaghs 3-21 Moycarkey-Borris 2-19
Borris-Ileigh v Burgess, 7pm
Upperchurch-Drombane v Toomevara, 7pm
Waterford SHC
Ballygunner 2-20 Passage 0-15
De La Salle v Abbeyside, 6.30pm
Wexford SHC quarter-final
Naomh Eanna v Ferns, 6.30pm
