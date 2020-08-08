Canning's Portumna fall to second straight defeat in Galway SHC

FIle photo of Canning and his Portumna team-mates.

CASTLEGAR PUT FOUR goals past Portumna to leave them in contention to emerge from Group 3 of the Galway SHC this afternoon.

Castlegar ran out 4-21 to 1-18 winners over the four-time All-Ireland club champions.

Joe Canning’s club also shipped four goals to Sarsfields in the opening round, leaving them pointless at the bottom of the group. Castlegar and Sarsfields look set to battle it out for a place in the knock-out stages alongside St Thomas’.

Kilmaley scored four goals en route to a four point win over Wolfe Tones in the Clare SHC. Jason Cleere grabbed 2-1 as Bennettsbridge enjoyed a 3-16 to 1-17 win over Richie Hogan’s Danesfort in Kilkenny.

In the Tipperary SHC, Kilruane MacDonaghs saw off Moycarkey-Borris in a five-goal thriller.

Passage fell to reigning champions Ballygunner by 11 points as goals from Mikey Mahony and Dessie Hutchinson helped the Munster finalists to 35 games unbeaten in Waterford hurling.

The Offaly, Laois and Kildare SFC scheduled for this weekend were all postponed.

Football

Kerry SFC

Killarney Legion v Austin Stacks, 5pm

Hurling

Clare SHC

Wolfe Tones 1-17 Kilmaley 4-13

Feakle v Clarecastle, 3.45pm

Sixmilebridge v Whitegate, 6.45pm

Cork SHC

Blarney v Castleyons, 6pm

Sarsfields v Douglas, 7.45pm

Galway SHC

Oranmore-Maree 0-11 Turloughmore 1-21

Portumna 1-18 Castlegar 4-21

Ardrahan 3-11 St Mary’s, Athenry 0-18

Beagh v Killimordaly, 6pm

Padraig Pearses v Mullagh, 6pm

Limerick SHC

Kilmallock v Ahan, 5.30pm

Patrickswell v Doon, 7.30pm

Kilkenny SHC

Danesfort 1-17 Bennettsbridge 3-16

Tipperary SHC

Kilruane MacDonaghs 3-21 Moycarkey-Borris 2-19

Borris-Ileigh v Burgess, 7pm

Upperchurch-Drombane v Toomevara, 7pm

Waterford SHC

Ballygunner 2-20 Passage 0-15

De La Salle v Abbeyside, 6.30pm

Wexford SHC quarter-final

Naomh Eanna v Ferns, 6.30pm

