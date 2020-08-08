This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 19 °C Saturday 8 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Canning's Portumna fall to second straight defeat in Galway SHC

We also have the latest from the Kilkenny, Tipperary and Waterford senior hurling championships..

By The42 Team Saturday 8 Aug 2020, 4:49 PM
1 hour ago 2,584 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5171105
FIle photo of Canning and his Portumna team-mates.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
FIle photo of Canning and his Portumna team-mates.
FIle photo of Canning and his Portumna team-mates.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CASTLEGAR PUT FOUR goals past Portumna to leave them in contention to emerge from Group 3 of the Galway SHC this afternoon.

Castlegar ran out 4-21 to 1-18 winners over the four-time All-Ireland club champions.

Joe Canning’s club also shipped four goals to Sarsfields in the opening round, leaving them pointless at the bottom of the group. Castlegar and Sarsfields look set to battle it out for a place in the knock-out stages alongside St Thomas’. 

Kilmaley scored four goals en route to a four point win over Wolfe Tones in the Clare SHC. Jason Cleere grabbed 2-1 as Bennettsbridge enjoyed a 3-16 to 1-17 win over Richie Hogan’s Danesfort in Kilkenny.

In the Tipperary SHC, Kilruane MacDonaghs saw off Moycarkey-Borris in a five-goal thriller.

Passage fell to reigning champions Ballygunner by 11 points as goals from Mikey Mahony and Dessie Hutchinson helped the Munster finalists to 35 games unbeaten in Waterford hurling.

The Offaly, Laois and Kildare SFC scheduled for this weekend were all postponed. 

Football

Kerry SFC
Killarney Legion v Austin Stacks, 5pm

Hurling

Clare SHC
Wolfe Tones 1-17 Kilmaley 4-13
Feakle v Clarecastle, 3.45pm
Sixmilebridge v Whitegate, 6.45pm

Cork SHC
Blarney v Castleyons, 6pm
Sarsfields v Douglas, 7.45pm

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Galway SHC
Oranmore-Maree 0-11 Turloughmore 1-21
Portumna 1-18 Castlegar 4-21
Ardrahan 3-11 St Mary’s, Athenry 0-18
Beagh v Killimordaly, 6pm
Padraig Pearses v Mullagh, 6pm

Limerick SHC
Kilmallock v Ahan, 5.30pm
Patrickswell v Doon, 7.30pm 

Kilkenny SHC
Danesfort 1-17 Bennettsbridge 3-16

Tipperary SHC
Kilruane MacDonaghs 3-21 Moycarkey-Borris 2-19
Borris-Ileigh v Burgess, 7pm
Upperchurch-Drombane v Toomevara, 7pm

Waterford SHC 
Ballygunner 2-20 Passage 0-15
De La Salle v Abbeyside, 6.30pm

Wexford SHC quarter-final
Naomh Eanna v Ferns, 6.30pm 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie