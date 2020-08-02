Newtownshandrum reel off 11 unanswered points to take dramatic late win in Cork

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM SCORED 11 points without reply to claim a stunning three point victory over Bishopstown in the Cork Premier SHC today.

Mark Driscoll’s goal saw Bishopstown leading by 1-15 to 0-10 with 15 minutes remaining but Newtownshandrum took control and dominated the final quarter to claim the victory.

Dermot McCarthy arrived off the bench to hit 0-3, while Tim O’Mahony and Jamie Coughlan added late scores to seal the victory.

Kanturk proved too strong for Cloyne in a game that saw Cork goalkeepers past and present, Donal Og Cusack and Anthony Nash, face-off. Cusack made a couple of vital second-half saves but couldn’t prevent Cloyne from falling to defeat as Lorcán McLoughlin grabbed 1-4 for the victors.

Elsewhere in the Rebel County today, Na Piarsaigh and Carrigtwohill played out a draw, Fermoy defeated Mallow and Newcestown had five points to spare over Killeagh.

Finally, Roanmore were convincing winners over Clonea in the Waterford SHC.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Cork SHC

Newtownshandrum 0-21 Bishopstown 1-15

Carrig 1-17 Na Piarsaigh 1-17

Newcestown 1-18 Killeagh 1-13

Fermoy 0-15 Mallow 0-13

Waterford SHC

Roanmore 4-16 Clonea 2-9

More to follow…

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!