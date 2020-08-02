This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Newtownshandrum reel off 11 unanswered points to take dramatic late win in Cork

There were also wins for Newcestown and Fermoy in the Cork SHC.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 2 Aug 2020, 5:29 PM
A view of Pairc Ui Chaoimh.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM SCORED 11 points without reply to claim a stunning three point victory over Bishopstown in the Cork Premier SHC today.

Mark Driscoll’s goal saw Bishopstown leading by 1-15 to 0-10 with 15 minutes remaining but Newtownshandrum took control and dominated the final quarter to claim the victory.

Dermot McCarthy arrived off the bench to hit 0-3, while Tim O’Mahony and Jamie Coughlan added late scores to seal the victory.

Kanturk proved too strong for Cloyne in a game that saw Cork goalkeepers past and present, Donal Og Cusack and Anthony Nash, face-off. Cusack made a couple of vital second-half saves but couldn’t prevent Cloyne from falling to defeat as Lorcán McLoughlin grabbed 1-4 for the victors. 

Elsewhere in the Rebel County today, Na Piarsaigh and Carrigtwohill played out a draw, Fermoy defeated Mallow and Newcestown had five points to spare over Killeagh. 

Finally, Roanmore were convincing winners over Clonea in the Waterford SHC.

Cork SHC
Newtownshandrum 0-21 Bishopstown 1-15
Carrig 1-17 Na Piarsaigh 1-17
Newcestown 1-18 Killeagh 1-13
Fermoy 0-15 Mallow 0-13

Waterford SHC
Roanmore 4-16 Clonea 2-9

More to follow…

