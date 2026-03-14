Dessie Hutchinson leads Player of the Year winners at club GAA awards

DESSIE HUTCHINSON, TOM O’Sullivan, Siobhán Divilly and Lisa Casserly are the winners of the AIB GAA Club Players of the Year for 2025/26.

The winners were announced at an event in Croke Park on Friday night where the club football, hurling, Ladies football and camogie Teams of the Year were also honoured.

Ballygunner and Waterford forward Dessie Hutchinson is now a two-time AIB GAA Club

Hurler of the Year having previously been honoured with the overall award in 2022.

This is also his fourth time since 2018 to be included in the club hurling team of the year as Ballygunner collected their second senior All-Ireland title after defeating Galway’s Loughrea in January’s final.

Kerry defender Tom O’Sullivan claimed the football award to cap a dream season for Dingle who were crowned All-Ireland champions after an extra-time battle against St Brigid’s of Roscommon.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne's Siobhán Divilly. Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

The Ladies football award went to Galway’s Siobhán Divilly who played a crucial role in helping Kilkerrin-Clonberne to an incredible All-Ireland five-in-a-row after accounting for Antrim’s St Ergnat’s, Moneyglass last December.

Lisa Casserly was named the camogie Club Player of the Year after playing a star role in defence for Galway’s Athenry who edged out St Finbarr’s of Cork for the senior All-Ireland title after a thrilling replay.

Athenry's Lisa Casserly. Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

AIB GAA Club Players of the Year for 2025/26

Hurling – Dessie Hutchinson [Ballygunner]

Football – Tom O’Sullivan [Dingle]

Camogie – Lisa Casserly [Athenry]

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Ladies Football – Siobhán Divilly [Kilkerrin-Clonberne]

GAA Club Hurling Team of the Year

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner) (previous winner in 2019, 2022, 2023, 2025)

2. Aaron O’Neill (Ballygunner)

3. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner) (previous winner in 2019, 2022)

4. Joe Barrett (St Martin’s)

5. Harry Ruddle (Ballygunner)

6. Shane Morgan (Loughrea)

7. Philip Dempsey (St Martin’s)

8. Cullen Killeen (Loughrea)

9. Paddy Leavey (Ballygunner) (previous winner in 2022, 2024)

10. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s)

11. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s)

12. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner) (previous winner in 2024)

13. Anthony Burns (Loughrea)

14. Kevin Mahony (Ballygunner)

15. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner) (previous winner in 2020, 2022, 2024)

AIB GAA Club Football Team of the Year

1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown) (previous winner in 2024)

2. Damien McArdle (Scotstown)

3. Seán Trundle (St Brigid’s)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Ruaidhrí Fallon (St Brigid’s)

6. Conor Flannery (Dingle)

7. Paul McGrath (St Brigid’s)

8. Mark O’Connor (Dingle)

9. Céin D’Arcy (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)

10. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)

11. Conor Hand (St Brigid’s)

12. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)

13. Ryan O’Dwyer (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)

14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

15. Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s) (previous winner in 2022)

AIB Ladies Gaelic Football Club Championship Team of the Year 2025

1. Lisa Murphy (Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Galway)

2. Niamh McIntosh (St Ergnats, Moneyglass, Antrim)

3. Sarah Gormally (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

4. Leah Stewart (St Ergnats, Moneyglass)

5. Sarah O’Neill (St Ergnats, Moneyglass)

6. Nicola Ward (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

7. Niamh Divilly (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

8. Siobhán Divilly (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

9. Aisling Madden (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

10. Olivia Divilly (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

11. Louise Ward (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

12. Maria O’Neill (St Ergnats, Moneyglass)

13. Eva Noone (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

14. Chloe Miskell (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

15. Cathy Carey (St Ergnats, Moneyglass)

AIB Camogie Club Championship Team of the Year 2025/2026

1. Laura Freeney (Athenry)

2. Stephanie Punch (St Finbarr’s)

3. Aisling Egan (St Finbarr’s)

4. Dervla Higgins (Athenry)

5. Lisa Casserly (Athenry)

6. Olwen Rabbitte (Athenry)

7. Sinéad Feeney (Athenry)

8. Amy Boyle (Loughgiel Shamrocks – previous winner in 2022/2023 and 2024/2025)

9. Keeva McCarthy (St Finbarr’s)

10. Sorcha McCartan (St Finbarr’s)

11. Kerri O’Driscoll (Athenry)

12. Therese Donohue (Athenry)

13. Orlaith Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

14. Roisin McCormick (Loughgiel Shamrocks – previous winner in 2022/2023)

15. Clodagh Burke (Athenry)