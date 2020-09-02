'Still early', but EPCR boss says plans for 16-club global rugby tournament 'advancing'

Johnny Sexton moves to tackle the Crusaders' Jack Goodhue when the Lions toured New Zealand in 2017.

EPCR CHIEF EXECUTIVE Vincent Gaillard this week confirmed that plans are being drawn up for a Club World Cup tournament between sides from the northern and southern hemisphere.

According to Gaillard, the new tournament would feature eight teams from the northern hemisphere – potentially the Champions Cup’s eight quarter-finalists – and the same number from Super Rugby.

“We have some basic principles, that it is played every four years to keep a rare and exclusive format. More than that, it devalues the product,” Gaillard told the AFP agency yesterday.

“We’ll probably play in the same period, probably a bit tighter, on consecutive weekends. But it’s still early.

“We’re advancing. There’s a unanimous agreement among our board that it’s the EPCR that carries it,” he added.