'Still early', but EPCR boss says plans for 16-club global rugby tournament 'advancing'

EPCR CHIEF EXECUTIVE Vincent Gaillard this week confirmed that plans are being drawn up for a Club World Cup tournament between sides from the northern and southern hemisphere.
According to Gaillard, the new tournament would feature eight teams from the northern hemisphere – potentially the Champions Cup’s eight quarter-finalists – and the same number from Super Rugby.
“We have some basic principles, that it is played every four years to keep a rare and exclusive format. More than that, it devalues the product,” Gaillard told the AFP agency yesterday.
“We’ll probably play in the same period, probably a bit tighter, on consecutive weekends. But it’s still early.
“We’re advancing. There’s a unanimous agreement among our board that it’s the EPCR that carries it,” he added.
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS (2)