Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 18 June 2022
Advertisement

Cobh Ramblers part company with boss Darren Murphy and backroom team

The Cork side currently sit second from bottom in the First Division following a poor run of performances and results.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 18 Jun 2022, 1:11 PM
1 hour ago 654 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5794014
A view of St Colman's Park.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
A view of St Colman's Park.
A view of St Colman's Park.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

LEAGUE OF IRELAND First Division side Cobh Ramblers have confirmed that they have parted company with manager Darren Murphy and his backroom team.

The Cork club described the parties’ parting of ways as ‘amicable’ and thanked Murphy and his staff for “their integrity, love for the club, their very hard work and their consistent desires to improve performances and results.”

Rams confirmed that an interim manager will be appointed in the coming days while the club’s board undergo a recruitment process for Murphy’s permanent successor.

Cobh are winless in their last eight games, losing six and conceding 26 goals over that two-month period. Murphy felt obliged to apologise to fans following last Friday week’s 5-2 defeat at bottom club Athlone but last night proved the final straw, Cobh falling 3-0 at home to Wexford.

They have won twice and picked up three draws in 18 league games this season and currently sit eighth — second from bottom — four points clear of Athlone but eight points shy of Bray Wanderers in seventh.

Former Rams and Cork City midfielder Murphy, who also spent five years as a player in England’s lower leagues, was promoted from his role as Cobh’s U19 boss in the summer of 2021 on an interim basis, replacing Stuart Ashton.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Ramblers finished the 2021 campaign strongly with three wins from three and Murphy was consequently given the job on a permanent basis, signing a contract until 2023 which has been cut short following Cobh’s recent poor run of form.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie