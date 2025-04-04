Cobh tell fans they remain 'united and positive' as doubts grow around club's new backers

COBH RAMBLERS HAVE today issued a statement stressing they believe in the “strength” of the club, as doubts emerge regarding their new US-based backers, FC32.

Fan-owned Cobh first appealed for investment in 2022, and a long process culminated in the club’s acquisition by the FC32 group in October last year. Cobh was the second group to be added to the group’s portfolio, as they had already acquired Austrian second-tier side SKN St. Polten.

In February this year, FC32 added a third club to their stable: Italian Serie B club Spezia.

This week, however, FC32 abruptly withdrew their funding to SKN St. Polten.

“We were surprised last Sunday with the information that FC32 Holding will stop all payments with immediate effect,” said the Austrian club’s managing director, Matthias Gebauer, adding the move was “totally unexpected.”

Paul Francis, a former Nike executive and CEO of FC32, resigned his position as vice-president of the Austrian club.

Amid this backdrop, Cobh today issued a statement to clarify their position, stressing that the club remains independent of FC32 and that their operations continue under the leadership of the previously elected committee, which includes CEO Deanna Brown, who is the president of the FC32 group.

“We would like to clarify recent developments regarding FC32 Global Holdings Inc,” reads the Cobh club statement.

“FC32 Global Holdings is separate to Cobh Ramblers FC Limited with no bearing on the club’s future operations.

“The club remains independent, and its operations continue under the leadership of the previously member elected committee, along with Deanna Brown, CEO, and Bill O’Leary, Chairman.

“At the heart of Cobh Ramblers is our community who have always formed the backbone of this club.

“With the continued support and the broader Cobh community, we will continue to be successful both on and off the pitch.

“We believe in the strength of our club. We stay united and positive.”

Upon their takeover of Cobh, FC32 committed to setting up a women’s team by 2026, and investing in player development.

“Our focus is on player development and high performance,” said Francis last year. “We aim to partner with Cobh Ramblers to build a world-class talent pipeline and elevate the club to new heights.”

The takeover preceded a significant investment in Cobh’s first-team squad, with the 2025 playing budget believed to be three to four times larger than it was last season. The club are currently second in the League of Ireland first division, five points behind leaders Dundalk.