Cobh Ramblers 'thankful' no injuries caused by pitch fence collapse

A “THANKFUL” COBH Ramblers say there were no injuries when a section of pitch fencing collapsed during Sunday’s FAI Cup derby against Cork City.

The match was halted temporarily by the incident which followed the game’s only goal, scored by Cork’s Ruairi Keating in the 27th minute.

In a statement issued on Monday, Cobh said that the fence’s “collapsible design” prevented any injury and that they would take action on any findings which come out of the review.

“As a club, the safety of all our patrons is the most important consideration in every game,” Cobh said.

“We are thankful that nobody was injured when a section of our pitch fencing collapsed yesterday in the area occupied by the Cork City fans as they celebrated a goal.

“We could never have foreseen such a large surge forward onto the fence but we are satisfied that its collapsible design prevented any injury.

“A greater dispersion of Cork City fans specifically in this area was advisable and we recognise this. There was sufficient space in this terraced area to allow for greater dispersion, specifically behind the dugouts and there was a joint responsibility here.

“Critically the allocation of families to the seated Liam McMahon stand prevented any children from being present during the surge.

“As part of our debrief of the game we will action any learnings for us.

“Finally we would like to thank the Gardai, the Cork City staff and FAI representative and our own volunteers for their timely reactions.”