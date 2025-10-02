Gauff says more Slam money 'important' for future of tennis

TWO-TIME MAJOR champion Coco Gauff said Thursday that more money for all players from the four Grand Slams would be for the long-term benefit of tennis.

A group of elite players including world number three Gauff are pushing for a greater share of revenue, more benefits and a bigger say in how the Slams are run.

Twenty players signed a letter sent to the four Grand Slam heads in March demanding an increase in prize money and to be consulted on decisions that impacted them.

The group — reportedly excluding Novak Djokovic – signed a second letter during the summer underlining their demand that Slams pay into a player welfare fund to improve retirement and maternity benefits.

“For the long run of our sport and kind of the whole ecosystem I think that it’s really important,” Gauff said in Beijing after advancing to the China Open semi-finals.

“They have been working with us behind the scenes on finding a solution, but I don’t know when it’s gonna happen,” she added.

Players say the share of revenue generated at Grand Slams is less than at ATP and WTA tournaments, despite bringing in more money.

They also say the tours contribute tens of millions of dollars to annual player welfare benefits while Slams commit nothing.

“We’re not talking about just raising the prize money for the champion, but also trickling all the way down,” Gauff said.

“We kind of want them to invest more in the Tour as a whole, not only when it comes to prize money, but the wellbeing of players.

“Our 200th best player, our 300th best player is struggling to make ends meet.

“I don’t know if it will happen in my career lifetime where it reaches that, but I want to leave this sport better than I found it.”

