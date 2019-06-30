This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 30 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

FAI could not meet Colin Bell's financial demands as Ireland boss leaves for Huddersfield

Bell resigned his role as Women’s National Team manager yesterday to join Huddersfield Town.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 30 Jun 2019, 6:42 PM
1 hour ago 3,340 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4704225
Bell left his position as Head Coach on Saturday.
Image: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO
Bell left his position as Head Coach on Saturday.
Bell left his position as Head Coach on Saturday.
Image: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

THE FAI HAVE said they could not meet outgoing manager Colin Bell’s demands to keep him in charge of the Women’s National Team.

The 57-year-old unexpectedly resigned his position as Ireland manager yesterday afternoon after two years in charge.

In an interview with RTÉ on Saturday evening, Bell expressed his frustration with the FAI due to how slowly women’s football in this country was developing.

A Uefa Women’s Champions League and German Cup winner with Frankfurt, Bell received an offer to join Huddersfield Town’s coaching team, but did enter negotiations with the FAI to keep him as Ireland’s WNT manager.

Bell said: “I had a fantastic offer [from Huddersfield] which I declined, then Huddersfield made a better offer and then I told the FAI what was going on. The question then was ‘What do we have to do to keep you?’

“So we went through a few things and had some really good conversations. I made a list of things I thought needed to be done, and how my position should then be defined. We were speaking about over the next four years.

“The women’s national team has come on in leaps and bounds, but still, I was a little bit frustrated that work on the actual structures of underage football and the Women’s National League was going too slow, and I think I had a good plan in place to improve that.

Colin Bell Bell was in charge of the Ireland Women's National Team for the past two years. Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

“I was told, basically, that things would carry on as they were to start off with, and then we’d see what happened, but that wasn’t good enough for me. I want progression at every level, and I think I would have been able to really, really grow the game.”

In a statement released on Sunday evening, the FAI said it was unable to meet Bell’s expectations due to the current financial situation the governing body was faced with.

The FAI were first informed last weekend by Colin of the offer from Huddersfield Town and immediately began discussions to determine whether or not the FAI could facilitate Colin’s requirements in order for him to remain,” the association said.

“Following talks held between Colin and senior representatives of the Association, the Board discussed Colin’s financial and other demands at a meeting on Thursday night but, given the current circumstances around the Association, the Board decided that it was not in a position to agree to his terms to stay at this point in time.

“When informed of the Board’s decision, Colin confirmed to the FAI that he would resign from his position in order to take up the Huddersfield Town offer.”

FFC Frankfurt and Paris St. Germain Bell won the UEFA Women's Champions League with FFC Frankfurt in 2015. Source: DPA/PA Images

The FAI said it wished Bell future success at Huddersfield and confirmed that it has already begun the process to recruit a new manager and will advertise the position.

With a European qualifying campaign to come in the autumn, Dave Connell is understood to be the early frontrunner for the role. 

The 57-year-old former Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians player has enjoyed success with Ireland’s women’s teams at U17 and U19 level.

He previously managed Galway and Limerick in the League of Ireland and in June 2014 oversaw an Ireland U19 side reaching the semi-finals of the European Championships for the first time ever, while he also was in charge for the U17 side’s qualification for the Euros in 2017. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie