This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 20 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Luton Town boss expects Ireland call-up for in-form striker Collins

Mick Harford has backed League One’s leading goalscorer to feature for Mick McCarthy’s side next month.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 20 Feb 2019, 4:27 PM
30 minutes ago 865 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4504018
Luton Town striker James Collins.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Luton Town striker James Collins.
Luton Town striker James Collins.
Image: EMPICS Sport

JAMES COLLINS IS worthy of a place in the Republic of Ireland senior squad for next month’s European Championship qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia.

That’s the view of Luton Town caretaker manager Mick Harford, who will have to plan without Collins for his side’s game against Doncaster Rovers if the striker is summoned for the double-header by Ireland boss Mick McCarthy.

Having come up from League Two last season, Luton are on course for another promotion. The Hatters have a five-point lead at the top of League One, thanks in no small part to the contribution of Collins.

Currently top of the goalscoring charts in the division, the former Aston Villa trainee has found the net 19 times in the league, with 10 of those strikes coming in his last seven outings.

Robbie Keane, who’s a member of Mick McCarthy’s new backroom staff, was at Kennilworth Road earlier this month to see Collins scoring against Wycombe Wanderers.

“I think [Ireland] will definitely have a look at him,” Mick Harford — a twice-capped England striker during his own playing career — told the Luton Herald & Post. “He’s in form, he’s the in-form striker in the league, scored 19 goals and everyone wants goalscorers.

James Collins and Philipp Ospelt James Collins playing for Ireland U21s against Liechtenstein in 2012. Source: Cathal Noonan

“His movement’s magnificent in the box, he works his socks off and I fully think he’ll get a call-up and deservedly. We would all be delighted for him. Obviously we’d miss him, but we’d be delighted for him.”

Collins is a former Ireland U21 international but has yet to be recognised at senior level. The English-born forward is in his second season at Luton, having joined the club in the summer of 2017 from Crawley Town.

“He deserves all the accolades that he’s getting and hopefully — fingers crossed — he gets the call-up, as I believe he can be a massive help to the national side,” Luton Town’s Irish midfielder Alan McCormack said of Collins.

“Especially after seeing them play over the last few years, we’ve kind of stalled and gone downhill a little bit, struggling in front of goal. So if you bring someone like Collo in, who knows where the back of the net is, he deserves a chance.”

Mick McCarthy’s second spell in charge of the Boys in Green begins away to Gibraltar on 23 March, followed three days later by the visit of Georgia to the Aviva Stadium.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Kathryn Dane handed first Ireland start for Saturday's clash with Italy
    Kathryn Dane handed first Ireland start for Saturday's clash with Italy
    Iain Henderson avoids ban having been cited for incident against Ospreys
    Farrell included in Ireland squad for Italy trip but no Ringrose, Ruddock or Addison
    ITALY
    Ulster wing Kernohan starts as U20s name four uncapped players on bench
    Ulster wing Kernohan starts as U20s name four uncapped players on bench
    7s, 15s and Chemical Engineering - Enniskillen's Boles balancing the books
    Concussion rules Italy captain Sergio Parisse out of Ireland clash
    FOOTBALL
    Here are the draws for the 2019 Dublin football and hurling championships
    Here are the draws for the 2019 Dublin football and hurling championships
    Guardiola labels Bernardo Silva Portugal's 'biggest star' ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo
    Juventus star will miss Atletico clash to undergo heart treatment
    IRELAND
    Team-mates can ease pressure on Murray while he rediscovers best form -- Murphy
    Team-mates can ease pressure on Murray while he rediscovers best form -- Murphy
    Programme that brought Irish to AFLW to hold first overseas camp on these shores
    Marmion misses out on Ireland's Italy trip but set for 150th Connacht game
    LIVERPOOL
    'A goalless draw is the best draw you can get'
    'A goalless draw is the best draw you can get'
    'The tie is not over' - Jurgen Klopp backs Liverpool to recover after below-par display
    Player ratings: How Liverpool fared against Bayern Munich

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie