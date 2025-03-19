'I'm very happy here' - Connacht's Colm Tucker shuts down Munster speculation

SCRUM AND ATTACK coach Colm Tucker will not be following two of fellow assistant coaches out the door in Connacht this summer and has pledged his future to the westerners.

Limerick native Tucker has been strongly linked with a move to Munster as his native province sorts out its coaching ticket for the coming years but he has confirmed he is contracted to Connacht for another season and is not looking at anywhere else.

“I’m very happy here. I am contracted here for another year and I wouldn’t even comment on any speculation that’s in the paper. I’m very happy here and, you know, I can see myself being in Connacht again.”

Tucker has made a big contribution since he arrived in the Sportsground a decade ago, initially as a coach development officer before moving to the role of provincial talent coach a year later.

He then became an elite player development officer, working primarily with the forwards in the Connacht Academy and as forwards and defence coach with the Connacht Eagles.

He joined the professional set-up in the summer of 2021 as defence coach before he moved to scrum and contact coach.

Attack coach Mark Sexton, who is moving to Ulster, and defence coach Scott Fardy have confirmed they are leaving Connacht at the end of the season but coming in the opposite direction will be Rod Seib, who will be arriving from the Brumbies as a senior assistant coach.

Tucker said that it’s great to have coaches coming from different environments and he is looking forward to working with the Australian.

“I haven’t spoken to Rob as yet myself, but watching him coaching in Super Rugby it’s exciting to know what he’ll bring. I think it’s brilliant to have, you know, different philosophies come in, a different viewpoint on the game from outside of Ireland could be fabulous to bring into us. I’m looking forward to working with him,” added Tucker.