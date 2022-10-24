'The performances are getting better but we are not there yet'

PETER WILKINS, Andy Friend’s right-hand-man, and senior player Jarrad Butler have both delivered the view that Connacht have corrected the soft image which plagued them last year.

While some stand-out victories were noticeable in their calendar in 2021/22, there were also some hammerings, three from Leinster, another from Edinburgh and a particularly poor display against Glasgow at home.

This season’s campaign has yet to catch fire but there have been some signs of improvement, notably in their ability to concede just three tries across their last three games against Munster, Scarlets and Leinster. Enough evidence to suggest a new label should be tagged onto Connacht’s coat?

“I’d like to think so,” said Wilkins. “We’ve been fairly branded with that label of inconsistency in seasons gone by.

“That’s a fair accusation. When we’ve broken down those game, when we’ve delivered one week as opposed to not delivering the following one, it’s often been a physical or mental intensity that has wavered.

“That yo-yoing in the intensity of our performances we feel has cost us when we’ve failed to deliver in games we should have won. That was definitely something that was a feature of our planning for this season. We’re aware of it but hopefully we’re in the process of remedying it.”

Butler, similarly, is convinced a corner has been turned, given how Connacht have won two out of their last three matches.

“Guys are fronting up physically which has been the biggest part (of our recent upturn) and it is creating a bit of energy around the field; that cumulative effect really puts pressure on.

“That makes it a lot of fun to play when you are out there; I feel it is a lot of fun to watch as well. So yes I would agree with you in terms of us having an edge.”

No one – bar perhaps Jack Carty, Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham – is guaranteed their place anymore which is also beginning to have a positive impact.

Hansen is a guaranteed starter for Connacht. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

“Having that depth in the squad where you know you need to perform if you want to get another opportunity; that is having a positive effect.

“The other thing is that when you are real clear what the gameplan is it becomes very easy to review it afterwards and to see where you were not right and you can be a lot more accountable.

“The performances are getting better but really we are not there yet. Certain things have been good but we have not put it together yet. Earlier in the season we had a lot of individual errors; more recently we have giving away too many penalties due to the lads being so keen to play with intent.

“If we can nail that aspect of our game then we will be in a better place.”

They need to be by Saturday night, as a win over Ospreys would lift Connacht’s chances of creeping closer to the play-off positions, Wilkins saying they had targeted four wins from their opening seven games as ‘par’. To date they are two wins from six, albeit having faced the league’s five best sides in their opening six fixtures.