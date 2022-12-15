Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: -1°C Thursday 15 December 2022
Advertisement

Bundee Aki returns to Connacht side for Brive clash

There are eight changes to the Connacht side that beat Newcastle Falcons last Saturday.

37 minutes ago 679 Views 0 Comments
Bundee Aki returns to the starting XV.
Bundee Aki returns to the starting XV.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ANDY FRIEND HAS selected his Connacht squad for tomorrow’s Challenge Cup fixture against CA Brive at the Stade Amedee-Domenech (k/o 8pm Irish time).

There are eight changes to the side that beat Newcastle Falcons last Saturday at The Sportsground. Two of those changes will see first Connacht starts for Sam Illo and Darragh Murray.

Peter Dooley is the only player from the front five that started last weekend that keep his place. He’s joined by Shane Delahunt and Sam Illo in the front row.

Gavin Thornbury pairs up alongside Darragh Murray in the second row. The back row sees Shamus Hurley-Langton and Paul Boyle keep their place at 7 and 8 while Oisin Dowling will wear the number 6.

In the backs Kieran Marmion starts at scrum half, Bundee Aki returns to centre and Conor Fitzgerald is named at full back.

Commenting on the team selection, Director of Rugby Andy Friend says:

“We’ve won 5 of our last 7 and tomorrow we hope to make it 6 from 8, so there’s a real sense of momentum building within the group. As is always the case, we can still tidy up certain areas of our game, but overall we’re in a good place heading into Christmas.

A French team at their home ground is a tough challenge no matter who we face, and Brive will be exactly that tomorrow night. I’m confident we have a group of 23 men who will meet that challenge head on in what will be a physical encounter. There’ll be a few familiar faces in the opposition that we’ll look forward to catching up with after the game.”

Exclusive
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this December

Become a Member

CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY 23 VS CA BRIVE

15. Conor Fitzgerald (59)
14. Adam Byrne (2)
13. Bundee Aki (121)
12. Tom Daly (67)
11. Diarmuid Kilgallen (10)
10. David Hawkshaw (8)
9. Kieran Marmion (217)
1. Peter Dooley (8)
2. Shane Delahunt (119)
3. Sam Illo (5)
4. Darragh Murray (1)
5. Gavin Thornbury(70)
6. Oisin Dowling (33)
7. Shamus Hurley-Langton (7)
8. Paul Boyle (82) (C)
Replacements
16. Dave Heffernan (173)
17. Jordan Duggan (30)
18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy (72)
19. Niall Murray (43)
20. Ciaran Booth (2)
21. Colm Reilly (14)
22. Byron Ralston (7)
23. Oran McNulty (11)

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie