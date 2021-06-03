BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 3 June 2021
Connacht announce two key academy appointments

Andrew Browne and Mark Sexton will take up positions as Elite Player Development Officers with the province.

By The42 Team Thursday 3 Jun 2021, 3:46 PM
31 minutes ago 755 Views 0 Comments
Andrew Browne.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT HAVE APPOINTED Andrew Browne and Mark Sexton to key roles in their academy. 

The pair will take up positions as Elite Player Development Officers to replace Mossy Lawler and Colm Tucker, who have joined the first team as assistant attack and skills coach and defence and forwards technical skills coach respectively.

Galway native Browne spent 11 years as a Connacht player and was part of the Pro12-winning squad in 2016 before retiring two years later.

He has since worked as Galwegians head coach and assistant coach of the Connacht U19s.

Sexton played AIL for a decade with St Mary’s and went on to coach St Mary’s RFC, St Mary’s College and the Leinster U19s.

“I am delighted to welcome Andrew and Mark to Connacht Rugby and to our Academy team,” said Connacht Rugby Academy Manager Eric Elwood.

“They are two young coaches who have played the game at a high level and have become students of the game, gaining valuable coaching experience with schools, clubs, and Age Grade teams in their provinces.

I am very much looking forward to working with these two highly motivated individuals and I have no doubt they will add great value to our environment at Connacht Rugby.”

Peter Smyth, IRFU Head of Elite Player Development added: “It is great to get another two young coaches appointed to important pathway positions. They have garnered experience in the club and schools game as well as with provincial representative teams.

“Their experience of working with young players and their knowledge of the club and schools landscape will be beneficial in their new roles.”

