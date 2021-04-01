BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 1 April 2021
Advertisement

Connacht promote from within as they reshape coaching team for next two seasons

Meanwhile, the western province say they are still in the process of recruiting a new forwards coach.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 1 Apr 2021, 6:17 PM
1 hour ago 1,702 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5398912
Colm Tucker and Mossy Lawler will both join Andy Friend's first-team setup from next season.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Colm Tucker and Mossy Lawler will both join Andy Friend's first-team setup from next season.
Colm Tucker and Mossy Lawler will both join Andy Friend's first-team setup from next season.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT HAVE ANNOUNCED a reshaping of their coaching setup for next season after backs coach Nigel Carolan and forwards coach Jimmy Duffy both confirmed they are to leave the province this summer.

Current defence coach Peter Wilkins will make the switch to the role of senior coach next season. Wilkins will be supported by Mossy Lawler, who has been appointed assistant attack & skills coach, and Colm Tucker who will take charge of defence and forwards’ technical skills.

Lawler and Tucker will be making the step up from academy and talent-ID roles respectively.

Connacht also confirmed that they still intend to appoint an overall forwards coach in light of Duffy’s impending departure. That process is ongoing and an eventual appointment will increase the number of people in Connacht’s professional coaching group to five, including head coach Andy Friend.

All three new appointments have signed two-year deals in conjunction with Friend’s recent contract extension.

“This is a really exciting development for Connacht Rugby,” Friend said. “Firstly, with Peter as our new senior coach, we have someone who has been a crucial part of the coaching team since my arrival. Pete has an incredible knowledge of the game and has built up a wealth of experience across the Pro14 and Super Rugby. I know he will thrive in his new role of implementing strategies across a number of areas of our programme.

“I’m equally pleased to welcome Colm and Mossy into our coaching setup from next season. I’ve always believed in strong integration between the pro and academy environments, so we’ve been working closely together the past few years. Like Nigel and Jimmy before them when they first became pro coaches, they have worked their way through the coaching ranks here and have played a major part in the development of the many young players we have in our squad. Their appointments will allow for even greater continuity as we continue to develop our homegrown talent.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey look back on the Pro14 final and ahead to the provinces’ European knockout games.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie