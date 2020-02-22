This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'We are chasing now' - Friend admits Connacht face uphill battle after Edinburgh loss

The head coach also provided an update on prop Finlay Bealham, who was taken off on a stretcher in the opening minutes.

By Lewis Stuart Saturday 22 Feb 2020, 3:13 PM
Connacht head coach Andy Friend.
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO
Connacht head coach Andy Friend.
Connacht head coach Andy Friend.
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO

A LACK OF composure cost Connacht the chance to jump ahead of the Scarlets and into a Guinness PRO14 play-off spot – though they might have lost it anyway when the Welsh club play the Southern Kings on Sunday – but Andy Friend, the head coach, promised the battle is far from over even though his squad picked up even more injuries that will cause problems in weeks to come.

He thought that after conceding two first half tries and as many penalties to Edinburgh to go 20-0 down, his players had wrestled back control of the game and when his side brought themselves to within a score, he believed they could go on to win.

“We gave away control, there were a couple of crucial errors and it was one of those nights where the team that makes the most out of the other team’s errors is the team that is going to win – that was Edinburgh,” he admitted afterwards.

“We didn’t manage the game as well as we needed to. We started the second half well, we got within six points but lost a crucial turnover down in the bottom corner and from the ensuing scrum, they scored and the game got away from us.”

They could not stop Edinburgh adding three second half tries to add a scoring bonus point to their night’s work and make sure Friend’s side came away with nothing.

“We are chasing now, which won’t be sweet. We said this block [during the Six Nations] was really important. We got five points out of the first game no points out of the Edinburgh game so the next one [against the Kings in South Africa] is crucial. We’re still alive,” Friend said.

“It was really disappointing. The opening 40 minutes, we just had too many errors and that gave them the chance to build a lead. We started to try to chase it down but left ourselves too much work.”

To make things even worse prop Finlay Bealham was taken off on a stretcher in the opening minutes after damaging an ankle and was still in hospital later, suggesting he could be out for a while, while there were numerous other lesser injuries that might affect next week’s selection.

“We had a couple of shoulders and necks and all the rest, we will have to see how they get on,” Friend added. “We’ve had that all year – it’s been one of those years but we’ll keep working through it, there is a long way to go yet.

Andy Dunne and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to tee you up for Sunday’s big one. The lads try to figure out where the winning and losing of the game will be, field a The42 member’s question as to what extent the media plays a role in Ireland’s performance, and Andy explains why Henry Tuilagi haunts his dreams at night.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Lewis Stuart

