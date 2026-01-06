'We're very thin on the ground in our back three positions'

STUART LANCASTER’S intention to give youth a fling in his first season in Connacht looks set to be continued in their remaining two pool matches away to Montpellier and home to Montauban over the next two weekends.

But his hand may be forced in any event, with a string of injuries in three key areas — back three, scrum-half and back row — which may force him to throw in emerging players over the coming weekends.

Three wins from 10 competitive matches this season have left Connacht floundering in the URC, and with ground to make up in the Challenge Cup, the damage in the latter being done when they blew a 21-0 lead after 27 minutes away to Ospreys and went down 24-21 in Bridgend in their opening game.

They hammered a Black Lion selection from Georgia 52-0 in their second match in Europe, but three defeats in a row — 48-28 away to Dragons, 29-24 at home to Ulster and 52-17 away to Leinster last weekend — have led to a lot of soul searching.

Advertisement

Former Pro12-winning captain and current lineout and maul coach John Muldoon said the fallout from the Leinster game has been tough, but they are now back on the pitch and trying to move on to the next challenge.

“It’s been a long few days, a lot of time for reflection,” said Muldoon. “I think we’re all probably a little bit happier after meeting and getting on the pitch and getting out and running about and trying to start fixing the wrongs.

“I think ultimately we’re making a few mistakes, and we’ve been punished quite hard for those, but I think the big thing is we just can’t do the same thing over and over and keep making the same mistakes.

“That’s where it starts to get frustrating, and I think we’ve got to get a balance right between how we pick the team, and I think Stu elaborated on that the other day. You’re going to have occasions where you’ll make little mistakes with some inexperienced players, but the key is try not to repeat them. It’s been tough.”

The loss of Matthew Devine to a HIA in the early moments against Leinster has added to the scrum-half problems, where Caolin Blade and Colm Reilly have been out with hamstring injuries. Ben Murphy is the fourth scrum-half registered for Europe.

Injuries to the likes of Mack Hansen, Byron Ralston, Sean Naughton and Shane Jennings have stretched matters in the back three, while there are similar problems in the back row.

Irish internationals such as Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham and Cian Prendergast will also need to be managed this month.

“We’ve got to get the balance right,” added Muldoon. “Obviously, some of our Ireland players will need time off. The usual rules apply around them; they’re only allowed to play a certain amount of games, so we’ll have to get the balance on selection there.

“We’ve injuries in numerous positions. We’re thin on the ground at nine, we’re very thin on the ground in our back three positions, and we’re thin on the ground around the back row as well.

“Some lads will have to keep going, and there’ll certainly be opportunities for other players and very young players who maybe people don’t know, but those young boys have been in meetings from day one, they have been on the pitch, and they have stepped in.”