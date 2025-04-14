Connacht hit by heavy injury toll ahead of South Africa tour

CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED a heavy injury toll from last weekend’s Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat to Racing 92, with a number of key players ruled out of their two-game URC tour of South Africa.

The western province face important games against the Stormers and the Lions in the next two weekends as they aim to earn a play-off place.

Currently 13th in the table, Connacht will have to win in South Africa without Mack Hansen, Bundee Aki, Josh Ioane, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Denis Buckley, and Finn Treacy following their injuries against Racing. Caolin Blade also remains sidelined.

Out-half Ioane fractured his hand in defeat to the French side, while back row Hurley-Langton suffered a wrist fracture. Connacht said they will determine return-to-play timelines for that pair later this week.

Hansen picked up an ankle injury and Aki hurt his heel, with the Ireland international duo now targeting returns in Connacht’s game against Edinburgh on 10 May. Scrum-half Blade, who has an ankle injury, is in the same boat.

Loosehead prop Buckley has missed out on the South Africa tour due to a quad strain, while academy wing Treacy is going through the return-to-play protocols after suffering a head injury against Racing.

Connacht squad for South Africa tour:

Forwards (16):

Jack Aungier

Finlay Bealham

Paul Boyle

Eoin de Buitléar

Peter Dooley

Oisín Dowling

Jordan Duggan

Dave Heffernan

Sam Illo

Sean Jansen

Joe Joyce

Josh Murphy

Darragh Murray

Conor Oliver

Cian Prendergast

Dylan Tierney-Martin

Backs (13):

Shayne Bolton

Jack Carty

Santiago Cordero

Matthew Devine

Cathal Forde

Hugh Gavin

David Hawkshaw

Shane Jennings

Chay Mullins

Ben Murphy

Sean Naughton

Piers O’Conor

Colm Reilly