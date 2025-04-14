Connacht hit by heavy injury toll ahead of South Africa tour

CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED a heavy injury toll from last weekend’s Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat to Racing 92, with a number of key players ruled out of their two-game URC tour of South Africa.
The western province face important games against the Stormers and the Lions in the next two weekends as they aim to earn a play-off place.
Currently 13th in the table, Connacht will have to win in South Africa without Mack Hansen, Bundee Aki, Josh Ioane, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Denis Buckley, and Finn Treacy following their injuries against Racing. Caolin Blade also remains sidelined.
Advertisement
Out-half Ioane fractured his hand in defeat to the French side, while back row Hurley-Langton suffered a wrist fracture. Connacht said they will determine return-to-play timelines for that pair later this week.
Hansen picked up an ankle injury and Aki hurt his heel, with the Ireland international duo now targeting returns in Connacht’s game against Edinburgh on 10 May. Scrum-half Blade, who has an ankle injury, is in the same boat.
Loosehead prop Buckley has missed out on the South Africa tour due to a quad strain, while academy wing Treacy is going through the return-to-play protocols after suffering a head injury against Racing.
Connacht squad for South Africa tour:
Forwards (16):
Jack Aungier
Finlay Bealham
Paul Boyle
Eoin de Buitléar
Peter Dooley
Oisín Dowling
Jordan Duggan
Dave Heffernan
Sam Illo
Sean Jansen
Joe Joyce
Josh Murphy
Darragh Murray
Conor Oliver
Cian Prendergast
Dylan Tierney-Martin
Backs (13):
Shayne Bolton
Jack Carty
Santiago Cordero
Matthew Devine
Cathal Forde
Hugh Gavin
David Hawkshaw
Shane Jennings
Chay Mullins
Ben Murphy
Sean Naughton
Piers O’Conor
Colm Reilly
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Connacht hit by heavy injury toll ahead of South Africa tour
CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED a heavy injury toll from last weekend’s Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat to Racing 92, with a number of key players ruled out of their two-game URC tour of South Africa.
The western province face important games against the Stormers and the Lions in the next two weekends as they aim to earn a play-off place.
Currently 13th in the table, Connacht will have to win in South Africa without Mack Hansen, Bundee Aki, Josh Ioane, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Denis Buckley, and Finn Treacy following their injuries against Racing. Caolin Blade also remains sidelined.
Out-half Ioane fractured his hand in defeat to the French side, while back row Hurley-Langton suffered a wrist fracture. Connacht said they will determine return-to-play timelines for that pair later this week.
Hansen picked up an ankle injury and Aki hurt his heel, with the Ireland international duo now targeting returns in Connacht’s game against Edinburgh on 10 May. Scrum-half Blade, who has an ankle injury, is in the same boat.
Loosehead prop Buckley has missed out on the South Africa tour due to a quad strain, while academy wing Treacy is going through the return-to-play protocols after suffering a head injury against Racing.
Connacht squad for South Africa tour:
Forwards (16):
Jack Aungier
Finlay Bealham
Paul Boyle
Eoin de Buitléar
Peter Dooley
Oisín Dowling
Jordan Duggan
Dave Heffernan
Sam Illo
Sean Jansen
Joe Joyce
Josh Murphy
Darragh Murray
Conor Oliver
Cian Prendergast
Dylan Tierney-Martin
Backs (13):
Shayne Bolton
Jack Carty
Santiago Cordero
Matthew Devine
Cathal Forde
Hugh Gavin
David Hawkshaw
Shane Jennings
Chay Mullins
Ben Murphy
Sean Naughton
Piers O’Conor
Colm Reilly
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Connacht Injuries South Africa URC