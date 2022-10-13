Membership : Access or Sign Up
Furlong returns as teams named for Connacht clash with Leinster

Connacht also make five changes for tomorrow’s meeting in Galway.

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Oct 2022, 12:20 PM
LEINSTER HAVE SIGNIFICANTLY rotated their options for tomorrow’s URC clash with Connacht at the Sportsgrounds [KO: 7.35pm; Live RTE Two, Premier Sports] , wh0 themselves have made five changes from the team that beat Munster last week. 

Tadhg Furlong will make his first appearance for Leinster against Connacht, but Johnny Sexton drops out of the matchday squad having starred in last week’s thrilling win against the Sharks. Garry Ringrose captains the side in his absence and Ross Byrne starts at 10. 

There are also first appearances of the season for winger Liam Turner and scrum-half Cormac Foley. Jason Jenkins is given the week off and is replaced in the second-row by James Ryan, while Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, and Jack Conan form an international-standard back-row. 

Connacht, meanwhile, have made a quintet of changes from last week with Peter Dooley, Niall Murray, Josh Murphy, and Paul Boyle, and scrum-half Colm Reilly introduced. 

With the rest of the squad unchanged, Jack Carty starts at 10 with ex-Leinster player David Hawkshaw continuing at centre. 

“Last Fridays victory over Munster saw a much improved overall performance by us that is far more aligned to what we know we’re capable of as a team”, said Andy Friend. “We now have to use that as a springboard for the rest of the season, and tomorrow is another brilliant opportunity to test ourselves against some of the best in Europe. The atmosphere at The Sportsground last week was incredible and I know that our supporters will give us the same again and more tomorrow night.”

Connacht: Conor Fitzgerald, John Porch, Byron Ralston, David Hawkshaw, Mack Hansen, Jack Carty (CAPT), Colm Reilly, Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Niall Murray, Gavin Thornbury, Josh Murphy, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Paul Boyle

Replacements: Grant Stewart, Denis Buckley, Jack Aungier, Oisín Dowling, Conor Oliver, Caolin Blade, Tom Daly, Ciaran Booth

Leinster: Jimmy O’Brien, Liam Turner, Garry Ringrose (CAPT), Charlie Ngatai, Rob Russell, Ross Byrne, Cormac Foley, Ed Byrne, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, James Ryan, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan

Replacements: John McKee, Andrew Porter, Michael Ala’alatoa, Joe McCarthy, Martin Moloney, Nick McCarthy, Ciarán Frawley, Robbie Henshaw

 

