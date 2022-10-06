Membership : Access or Sign Up
Carty returns for Connacht as Carbery starts at 15 for Munster

Andy Friend and Graham Rowntree have named their sides for the huge inter-pro clash.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 6 Oct 2022, 12:13 PM
1 hour ago 3,904 Views 7 Comments
Carty and Carbery comes into the starting XVs.
CONNACHT HAVE BEEN handed a huge boost with the return of captain Jack Carty for tomorrow’s must-win URC clash with Munster in Galway [KO 7.35pm, TG4], while the visitors have named Joey Carbery at fullback.

Experienced Connacht out-half Carty will make his first appearance of the season after recovering from a wrist injury. He will wear the number 10 shirt in what is Connacht’s first game on the new artificial 4G pitch at the Sportsground.

Andy Friend has also been able to welcome back influential lock Gavin Thornbury for the clash with Munster as Connacht aim for their first win of the campaign.

In total, Connacht have made five changes from last weekend’s defeat to the Bulls in South Africa. Kiwi back row Shamus Hurley-Langton gets his first start for the province, meaning Josh Murphy drops to the bench.

Byron Ralston has been picked in midfield and Conor Fitzgerald comes in at fullback, while David Hawkshaw has shifted from out-half to inside centre to make room for Carty at 10.

Meanwhile, Munster boss Graham Rowntree has brought Ireland internationals Conor Murray and Joey Carbery into his starting team for the inter-pro derby. Carbery will make his first start at fullback for Munster, with Ben Healy retained at out-half.

Carbery previously played at fullback during his time with Leinster and has moved into the position occasionally during games for Ireland and Munster in recent seasons.

Munster have also welcome number eight Gavin Coombes back from injury and he comes straight into the starting back row alongside captain Peter O’Mahony and Jack O’Donoghue. In the fourth change to the team that beat Zebre last weekend, Jean Kleyn returns from a neck issue in the second row.

Academy pair Conor Phillips and Patrick Campbell keep their places on the wings for Munster, while academy centre/wing Fionn Gibbons is set for his Munster debut off a bench that includes 19-year-old lock Edwin Edogbo again.

Connacht:

  • 15. Conor Fitzgerald
  • 14. John Porch
  • 13. Byron Ralston
  • 12. David Hawkshaw
  • 11. Mack Hansen
  • 10. Jack Carty (captain)
  • 9. Kieran Marmion
  • 1. Denis Buckley
  • 2. Dave Heffernan
  • 3. Finlay Bealham
  • 4. Gavin Thornbury 
  • 5. Oisín Dowling
  • 6. Shamus Hurley-Langton
  • 7. Conor Oliver 
  • 8. Jarrad Butler

Replacements:

  • 16. Grant Stewart
  • 17. Peter Dooley
  • 18. Jack Aungier 
  • 19. Niall Murray
  • 20. Josh Murphy
  • 21. Colm Reilly
  • 22. Tom Daly
  • 23. Paul Boyle

Munster:

  • 15. Joey Carbery
  • 14. Conor Phillips
  • 13. Malakai Fekitoa
  • 12. Dan Goggin
  • 11. Patrick Campbell
  • 10. Ben Healy
  • 9. Conor Murray
  • 1. Dave Kilcoyne
  • 2. Niall Scannell
  • 3. Keynan Knox
  • 4. Jean Kleyn
  • 5. Tadhg Beirne
  • 6. Jack O’Donoghue
  • 7. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
  • 8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

  • 16. Scott Buckley
  • 17. Jeremy Loughman
  • 18. Stephen Archer
  • 19. Edwin Edogbo
  • 20. Jack O’Sullivan
  • 21. Craig Casey
  • 22. Rory Scannell
  • 23. Fionn Gibbons

Referee: Chris Busby [IRFU].

Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

