Casey back as Munster and Connacht call on Ireland internationals

MUNSTER HAVE NAMED Craig Casey to start at scrum-half in tomorrow’s massive URC clash with Connacht at the sold-out MacHale Park in Mayo [KO 2.30pm, TG4/Premier Sports].
Casey has been sidelined with a knee injury since December but makes his comeback, as does starting tighthead Oli Jager, while second row Jean Kleyn and hooker Niall Scannell are fit again to take spots on the Munster bench.
Connacht have been able to recall Ireland internationals Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham, Mack Hansen, and captain Cian Prendergast to their starting XV, while Munster welcome skipper Tadhg Beirne, Jack Crowley and Calvin Nash back from Six Nations duty, with Conor Murray also returning on the bench.
However, Peter O’Mahony misses out for Munster as he didn’t train fully this week due to a knock. Out-half Billy Burns was also unavailable because of a shoulder injury, while Thaakir Abrahams and Jack O’Donoghue are still working towards full fitness.
Prendergast returns to lead Connacht in a back row that also includes Shamus Hurley-Langton and Sean Jansen, while Jordan Duggan and Bealham come into the front row on either side of Mayo man Dave Heffernan.
Aki will partner Hugh Gavin in midfield, as Hansen makes his return at fullback in an exciting back three with Finn Treacy and Chay Mullins.
Santiago Cordero is included on Connacht’s 5/3 bench, while Munster have gone 6/2.
Connacht:
15. Mack Hansen
14. Chay Mullins
13. Hugh Gavin
12. Bundee Aki
11. Finn Treacy
10. Josh Ioane
9. Caolin Blade
1. Jordan Duggan
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Joe Joyce
5. Darragh Murray
6. Cian Prendergast (captain)
7. Shamus Hurley-Langton
8. Sean Jansen
Replacements:
16. Dylan Tierney-Martin
17. Denis Buckley
18. Jack Aungier
19. Josh Murphy
20. Paul Boyle
21. Matthew Devine
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Santiago Cordero
Munster:
15. Ben O’Connor
14. Calvin Nash
13. Tom Farrell
12. Alex Nankivell
11. Seán O’Brien
10. Jack Crowley
9. Craig Casey
1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Diarmuid Barron
3. Oli Jager
4. Fineen Wycherley
5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)
6. Tom Ahern
7. John Hodnett
8. Gavin Coombes
Replacements:
16. Niall Scannell
17. Josh Wycherley
18. Stephen Archer
19. Jean Kleyn
20. Ruadhán Quinn
21. Conor Murray
22. Rory Scannell
23. Alex Kendellen
Referee: Andrew Brace [IRFU].
