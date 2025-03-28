Casey back as Munster and Connacht call on Ireland internationals

MUNSTER HAVE NAMED Craig Casey to start at scrum-half in tomorrow’s massive URC clash with Connacht at the sold-out MacHale Park in Mayo [KO 2.30pm, TG4/Premier Sports].

Casey has been sidelined with a knee injury since December but makes his comeback, as does starting tighthead Oli Jager, while second row Jean Kleyn and hooker Niall Scannell are fit again to take spots on the Munster bench.

Connacht have been able to recall Ireland internationals Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham, Mack Hansen, and captain Cian Prendergast to their starting XV, while Munster welcome skipper Tadhg Beirne, Jack Crowley and Calvin Nash back from Six Nations duty, with Conor Murray also returning on the bench.

However, Peter O’Mahony misses out for Munster as he didn’t train fully this week due to a knock. Out-half Billy Burns was also unavailable because of a shoulder injury, while Thaakir Abrahams and Jack O’Donoghue are still working towards full fitness.

Prendergast returns to lead Connacht in a back row that also includes Shamus Hurley-Langton and Sean Jansen, while Jordan Duggan and Bealham come into the front row on either side of Mayo man Dave Heffernan.

Aki will partner Hugh Gavin in midfield, as Hansen makes his return at fullback in an exciting back three with Finn Treacy and Chay Mullins.

Santiago Cordero is included on Connacht’s 5/3 bench, while Munster have gone 6/2.

Connacht:

15. Mack Hansen

14. Chay Mullins

13. Hugh Gavin

12. Bundee Aki

11. Finn Treacy

10. Josh Ioane

9. Caolin Blade

1. Jordan Duggan

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Joe Joyce

5. Darragh Murray

6. Cian Prendergast (captain)

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Sean Jansen

Replacements:

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin

17. Denis Buckley

18. Jack Aungier

19. Josh Murphy

20. Paul Boyle

21. Matthew Devine

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. Santiago Cordero

Munster:

15. Ben O’Connor

14. Calvin Nash

13. Tom Farrell

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Seán O’Brien

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Diarmuid Barron

3. Oli Jager

4. Fineen Wycherley

5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)

6. Tom Ahern

7. John Hodnett

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell

17. Josh Wycherley

18. Stephen Archer

19. Jean Kleyn

20. Ruadhán Quinn

21. Conor Murray

22. Rory Scannell

23. Alex Kendellen

Referee: Andrew Brace [IRFU].