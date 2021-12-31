Hansen and Dowling return to Connacht team for Munster clash

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Andy Friend has named his team to take on Munster in tomorrow’s URC match.

The interprovincial clash is going ahead at the Sportsground on New Year’s Day (5.15pm), despite a number of other fixtures being postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

Connacht had been scheduled to face Ulster on St Stephen’s Day, but saw that game called off as their opponents recorded positive cases of the virus in their squad.

The starting 15 shows two changes to the side that lost out 29-23 to Leicester a fortnight ago, with Australian wing Mack Hansen returning to replace former Munster player Alex Wootton, while Oisín Dowling is back in the second row as Niall Murray drops out.

“​This is obviously a very important game if we’re to achieve our aim of a top 4 finish in the URC,” Friend said.

We’ve no game in the competition for a month after this weekend so it’d be great to have another win under our belt, albeit it against a very strong Munster team.

“The last four games between the teams have been decided by a single score, so we’ve to make sure we’re on top of our game for the full 80 minutes and take our chances when they come.”

Connacht (v Munster)

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. John Porch

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Bundee Aki

11. Mack Hansen

10. Jack Carty (captain)

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Matthew Burke

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Oisín Dowling

6. Cian Prendergast

7. Conor Oliver

8. Jarrad Butler

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Replacements

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Tietie Tuimauga

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

19. Eoghan Masterson

20. Abraham Papali’i

21. Matthew Devine

22. Conor Fitzgerald

23. Tom Farrell

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella take a break from eating and drinking to chat about some interesting contract news in Irish rugby.