This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 28 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Connacht hope strong Galway record helps them back to winning ways

Andy Friend’s side need a big performance when they host Ospreys in a crunch game this weekend.

By Declan Rooney Thursday 28 Feb 2019, 6:00 AM
16 minutes ago 79 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4516374

CONNACHT BACK ROW Eoin McKeon is expecting a frantic challenge from Ospreys when the sides meet at the Sportsground this weekend in a crunch Heineken Champions Cup qualifying game. 

Last weekend’s heavy defeat to Pro14 Conference A rivals Glasgow Warriors was a setback for Connacht, but they have the chance to respond when Ospreys visit Galway on Saturday afternoon [KO 2.45pm, TG4/Premier Sports].

Eoin McKeon McKeon at the Sportsground this week. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Munster and Glasgow are running away with the division, but Connacht, Ospreys, Cheetahs and Cardiff are in a points war for the final play-off spot. 

A 22-17 loss in Bridgend last October saw Ospreys claim the honours when the sides last met, while a second defeat in Wales against Cardiff in January saw more vital points dropped.

McKeon says is vital that Connacht immediately shake off poor performances like those against the Warriors in round 17.

“In professional sport you have to be able to park those losses. Games come up fast and if you hold on to a bad loss it just carries on to the next game,” said 27-year-old McKeon.

“We’ve left it behind us now and our preparations have set us up nicely for the weekend.

“The Ospreys game was one disappointing performance and the Cardiff game at the end of the last block was one as well. I think when we looked back at the block as a whole we knew it was a really good block.

“The Cardiff game at the end of it put a bit of a stain on it. We felt like we left it behind us there but on reflection, we actually had a good block.”

A win over Cheetahs a fortnight ago gave Connacht a massive boost as they seek a return to the latter stages of the Pro14 for the first time since their title-winning year of 2016.

And despite wanting to focus on their own progression, McKeon says it’s impossible not to track what their conference rivals are up to.

Eoin McKeon The flanker is set to start this weekend. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“We are keeping an eye on them, it’s hard not to notice who’s around you in the table,” he continued. “I don’t think it will affect how we approach the game though. Nothing changes.

“We have our game plan as along as we stick to it and do it well, execute it right we’ll get the win. If we start worrying about the consequences of the game, I think that’s when we put ourselves under needless pressure and start making errors.

“Every time I play Ospreys I always say it: ‘the 40 minutes is gone before you even know it’. It is just a fast tempo game.

“We’d be expecting a lot of kicking from them too, but we’ll stay within our system. If we see the opportunities there we’re going to take them. We’ll stay patient and not try and force anything.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Rooney
@decrooney
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Sexton rejects notion Schmidt's impending departure a distraction for Ireland
    Wales will have to push on towards Grand Slam without injured lock Hill
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Suarez strikes twice as Barca batter Real Madrid in Copa semi-final
    Suarez strikes twice as Barca batter Real Madrid in Copa semi-final
    Disastrous own goal by Trippier sees Tottenham's title hopes unravel against Chelsea
    Aguero penalty enough for below-par City to keep pressure on Liverpool
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Lukaku braces helps Manchester United to comfortable victory at Selhurst Park
    Lukaku braces helps Manchester United to comfortable victory at Selhurst Park
    Van Dijk scores twice as Liverpool roar back to form against Watford
    Five-star Arsenal run riot in thumping win over Bournemouth
    BOXING
    Teenage prodigy becomes Ireland's youngest female pro boxer, will debut on TG4 next month
    Teenage prodigy becomes Ireland's youngest female pro boxer, will debut on TG4 next month
    Wilder rematch won't be next as Fury plots different route
    Portlaoise's TJ Doheny confirmed for world-title unification fight in California

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie