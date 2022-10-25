'The opportunity to drive a programme and shape its culture really excites me'

PETER WILKINS HAS been seen as a rising star in the coaching world. During the summer he was brought to New Zealand with Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad just before his job title changed with Connacht.

Appointed defence coach under Kieran Keane five years ago, he was a key part of a cabinet reshuffle this summer when Andy Friend changed title from head coach to director of rugby, and Wilkins was named head coach – which meant he would ‘lead on-field preparation of the team as well as defence’.

To all intents and purposes it appears as though nothing has changed except their job titles. Friend is still No1, the man calling the shots but from the outside looking in, it is hard to escape the idea that Wilkins is stepping across the bridge from being an assistant to a head honcho.

Is that his future ambition?

“The opportunity to drive a programme and shape not just its content but the mindset and culture around that really excites me,” said Wilkins yesterday. “At the same time, I really enjoy being on the grass and having a specialist area to look after.

“I’d love to see it in my pathway but I’m not in a massive hurry to get there. It’s my 11th season in professional rugby and I’ve learned not to look too far ahead because you might get surprised by what is around the corner. For me, it’s about doing a good job this week and if I do that, my position will be looked after.”

There were other coaching changes at Connacht this summer. Colm Tucker moved to a new role of Scrum and Contact Coach; Mossy Lawler took over attack and skill; Forwards Coach Dewald Senekal assumed responsibility for lineout and maul.

Three defeats from the opening three games suggests teething problems although the quality of the opposition, Ulster, Stormers and Bulls, was undoubtedly a factor in the results.

“It (change) does take time to bed in but it can’t be used as an excuse either, says Wilkins. “It takes time but we’re seeing the consistency now of the players hearing the same messages.”

What did the players make of it? This is Jarrad Butler, their backrower.

“It can be tough when you have a lot of re-shuffling going on and I have experienced that before.

“But everyone is doing a good job in their areas. It is exciting.

“There is growth, from players and coaches, and they’re really starting to find their voice and feel more comfortable.”

