Rod Seib confirmed as Connacht's new senior assistant coach

CONNACHT HAVE ANNOUNCED the appointment of Australian Rod Seib as their new senior assistant coach from the 2025/26 season. He will have responsibility for the province’s attack.

Seib, 50, joins from the Brumbies where he has served as senior assistant coach since 2020, with responsibility for team attack. He was also head coach of the Australia ‘A’ team that played two fixtures during the recent November internationals.

Born in Brisbane, Seib has worked through the ranks in the Australian rugby system. From 2012-2016 he coached Sunnybank Rugby in the Queensland Premier League, before taking up head coach roles at Brisbane City and Queensland Country in the Australian National Rugby Championship (NRC).

In 2019 he was appointed head coach of the Queensland Reds Academy team, where he coached current Connacht back Byron Ralston. In 2020 he joined the Brumbies as attack coach under Dan McKellar, where he coached Mack Hansen among others, before being promoted to senior assistant coach under Stephen Larkham.

The squad reached the Grand Final of the 2021 Super Rugby AU and enjoyed three consecutive seasons of top 4 Super Rugby Pacific finishes from 2022 to 2024.

“Moving to Ireland and Connacht is an enormous opportunity which I was delighted to accept. Rugby in Ireland is on a crest of a wave, and Connacht is a club with great belief and ambition to achieve big things in the years ahead,” Seib said.

“I had some positive discussions with Pete (Wilkins) about where I can help, and after analysing the team and their style of play I think it’s the perfect step in the next stage of my career. I’m looking forward to making the move and to help bring success to the club.”

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Rod to Connacht from next season. He brings a wealth of experience at the highest level of southern hemisphere rugby, and his coaching philosophy is well suited to the attacking rugby that we look to play here at Connacht. He also has a strong track record of developing young players and helping them fulfil their potential, something that will always be important to us in terms of the model we pursue. I look forward to welcoming Rod and his family to the province and I know they’ll be well received by the club and wider community.”