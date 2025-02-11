Connacht welcome back five players from injury, and six from Ireland camp, for Cardiff clash

CONNACHT HAVE BEEN bolstered by the return of 11 players who will be available for selection for Saturday’s URC meeting with Cardiff at Dexcom Stadium.

Back in full training this week following recent injury layoffs are Denis Buckley (thigh), Darragh Murray (Achilles), Hugh Gavin (ankle), Andrew Smith (thumb) and Shane Jennings (ankle).

Meanwhile, six players have made their way back from Ireland camp for Saturday’s crucial league encounter: captain Cian Prendergast is joined back west by Jack Aungier, Caolin Blade, Ben Murphy, Cathal Forde and Shayne Bolton.

Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham and Mack Hansen will remain with Simon Easterby’s international squad as preparation continues for Ireland’s Six Nations Round 3 meeting with Wales.

There are a couple of injury blows to note, however, for Pete Wilkins’ side. Connacht have confirmed that Sean O’Brien has undergone hamstring surgery which will rule him out until May, while Eoin de Buitléar suffered a broken thumb in an AIL game at the weekend. A timeline for his return is to be determined.