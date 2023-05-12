Connacht named unchanged team for semi-final date with Stormers

CONNACHT HAVE NAMED an unchanged match day 23 for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship semi-final against the Stormers in Cape Town [KO 3pm Irish time, TG4/Premier Sports/URC TV].

Andy Friend’s side booked their place in the last four with a brilliant quarter-final win away to Ulster last Friday, and have been able to name the same team for tomorrow’s clash against the defending champions at the DHL Stadium.

Mack Hansen starts on the wing despite suffering a nasty cut to the head against Ulster, with John Porch and fullback Tiernan O’Halloran completing the back three.

Tom Farrell and Bundee Aki continue in midfield, with Jack Carty captaining the side from out-half and Caolin Blade at scrum-half.

Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham start in the front row with Josh Murphy and Niall Murray in the second row.

Advertisement

Shamus Hurley-Langton continues at open side after his superb display against Ulster, with Conor Oliver and Cian Prendergast completing the back row.

On the bench, Jack Aungier is in line to earn his 50th cap for the province.

Meanwhile the Stormers have made two injury-enforced changes following their quarter-final defeat of the Bulls.

With Deon Fourie and Marvin Orie both ruled out, Willie Engelbrecht starts on the flank and Ben-Jason Dixon is named at lock.

“Last Friday night, to anyone outside the squad, we were the clear underdogs, and tomorrow will be no different,” said Connacht director of rugby, Andy Friend.

Yet for us on the inside, there is enormous belief in our ability, and that is all that matters.

“We enter the semi-final with the same 23 who started last week, which is great testament to our players’ toughness and resilience, and also to the work of our Athletic Performance & Medical Teams. All bodies are fit & healthy and have fully recovered from the travel down here to Cape Town.

“Tomorrow will be a huge game as we take on the defending champions in their own backyard, but these are the days you want to be involved in.

“Pete Wilkins and the other coaches have presented a very clever game plan, and with the confidence that’s in the squad at present, there’s genuine excitement about the challenge and opportunity that tomorrow brings.”

DHL Stormers

15. Damian Willemse

14. Angelo Davids

13. Ruhan Nel

12. Dan du Plessis

11. Leolin Zas

10. Manie Libbok

9. Herschel Jantjies

1. Steven Kitshoff (captain)

2. Joseph Dweba

3. Frans Malherbe,

4. Ben-Jason Dixon

5. Ruben van Heerden

6. Willie Engelbrecht

7. Hacjivah Dayimani

8. Evan Roos

Replacements:

16. JJ Kotze

17. Ali Vermaak

18. Neethling Fouche

19. Connor Evans

20. Marcel Theunissen

21. Paul de Wet

22. Jean-Luc du Plessis

23. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. John Porch

13. Tom Farrell

12. Bundee Aki

11. Mack Hansen

10. Jack Carty (captain)

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Josh Murphy

5. Niall Murray

6. Shamus Hurley-Langton

7. Conor Oliver

8. Cian Prendergast

Replacements:

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin

17.Jordan Duggan

18. Jack Aungier

19. Oisín Dowling

20. Jarrad Butler

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Tom Daly

23. Byron Ralston

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!