In the backline Byron Ralston starts on the wing, while in the pack there are starts for Josh Murphy, Conor Oliver and Paul Boyle.
The experienced front row of Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham is unchanged, while Joe Joyce partners Murphy. Captain Cian Prendergast continues at blindside flanker, with Oliver on the opposite side and Boyle at No 8.
The 9-10 pairing of Ben Murphy and Josh Ioane continues, as does the centre pairing of Bundee Aki and Piers O’Conor. Ralston is named on the left wing, with Chay Mullins on the opposite side and Santiago Cordero again at full-back.
Among the changes on the bench is the return of JJ Hanrahan. The out-half has recovered from the ACL injury he sustained against the Dragons last April, and will wear the No 22 jersey in a 5:3 split on the bench.
Four changes to Connacht team to face Cardiff, while JJ Hanrahan makes bench
CONNACHT HEAD COACH Pete Wilkins has made four changes from the side which beat Lyon for tomorrow’s final Challenge Cup pool game against Cardiff at the Cardiff Arms Park (KO: 8pm).
A home round of 16 tie is already confirmed for the province, plus a home quarter-final if successful, but a win tomorrow would also secure a potential home semi-final.
CONNACHT:
15. Santiago Cordero
14. Chay Mullins
13. Piers O’Conor
12. Bundee Aki
11. Byron Ralston
10. Josh Ioane
9. Ben Murphy
1. Peter Dooley
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Josh Murphy
5. Joe Joyce
6. Cian Prendergast (Capt)
7. Conor Oliver
8. Paul Boyle
Replacements:
16. Eoin de Buitléar
17. Jordan Duggan
18. Jack Aungier
19. David O’Connor
20. Sean Jansen
21. Matthew Devine
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. David Hawkshaw
Ref: Morne Ferreira (SARU)
