Advertisement
More Stories
JJ Hanrahan. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeChallenge Cup

Four changes to Connacht team to face Cardiff, while JJ Hanrahan makes bench

Out-half returns to matchday squad for first time since suffering an ACL injury last April.
1.41pm, 16 Jan 2025

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Pete Wilkins has made four changes from the side which beat Lyon for tomorrow’s final Challenge Cup pool game against Cardiff at the Cardiff Arms Park (KO: 8pm). 

A home round of 16 tie is already confirmed for the province, plus a home quarter-final if successful, but a win tomorrow would also secure a potential home semi-final.

In the backline Byron Ralston starts on the wing, while in the pack there are starts for Josh Murphy, Conor Oliver and Paul Boyle. 

The experienced front row of Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham is unchanged, while Joe Joyce partners Murphy. Captain Cian Prendergast continues at blindside flanker, with Oliver on the opposite side and Boyle at No 8. 

The 9-10 pairing of Ben Murphy and Josh Ioane continues, as does the centre pairing of Bundee Aki and Piers O’Conor. Ralston is named on the left wing, with Chay Mullins on the opposite side and Santiago Cordero again at full-back. 

Among the changes on the bench is the return of JJ Hanrahan. The out-half has recovered from the ACL injury he sustained against the Dragons last April, and will wear the No 22 jersey in a 5:3 split on the bench. 

 

CONNACHT:  

15. Santiago Cordero

14. Chay Mullins

13. Piers O’Conor

12. Bundee Aki

11. Byron Ralston

10. Josh Ioane

9. Ben Murphy

 

1. Peter Dooley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Josh Murphy

5. Joe Joyce

6. Cian Prendergast (Capt)

7. Conor Oliver

8. Paul Boyle 

 

Replacements:

16. Eoin de Buitléar

17. Jordan Duggan

18. Jack Aungier

19. David O’Connor

20. Sean Jansen

21. Matthew Devine

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. David Hawkshaw

 

Ref: Morne Ferreira (SARU)

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie