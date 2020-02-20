Connacht make four changes but Ireland's Heffernan and Dillane unavailable

CONNACHT BOSS ANDY Friend has made four changes to his starting XV for tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 visit to Edinburgh [KO 7.35pm, eir sport] but will be without Dave Heffernan and Ultan Dillane, who both remain on international duty with Ireland.

Dillane and Heffernan have stayed with Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad for tomorrow’s training day but are not part of the Irish matchday 23 to face England on Sunday.

Niall Murray gets his second start for Connacht tomorrow night. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

As Connacht look to back up last weekend’s convincing win over Cardiff Blues on home soil, head coach Friend has made all four changes in the starting pack.

Denis Buckley and Shane Delahunt come in at loosehead prop and hooker, respectively, while Joe Maksymiw and academy man Niall Murray – set for just his second senior start – are in the second row as Gavin Thornbury misses out through injury.

Otherwise, Friend is sticking with the team that recorded a 29-0 win in Galway last weekend, with Ireland internationals Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty again steering the ship in the halfbacks.

Meanwhile, Conference B leaders Edinburgh have made five changes to the team that beat Scarlets away from home last weekend, with Stan South making his debut in the second row after a recent move from Exeter Chiefs.