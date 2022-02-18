Ireland stars return as Marmion joins Connacht's 200 club

CONNACHT SCRUM-HALF Kieran Marmion is set to become just the fifth player to reach 200 caps for the province after being named in the team to play Scarlets on Saturday [KO 7.35pm, TG4/Premier Sports/URC TV].

Head coach Andy Friend has made six changes to the team that lost to Ulster last time out for the United Rugby Championship clash at Parc Y Scarlets.

Marmion joins John Muldoon, Michael Swift, Denis Buckley and Tiernan O’Halloran in the Connacht 200 club, having made his debut for the province in September 2012.

The 30-year-old will partner Jack Carty in the halfbacks in Wales tomorrow, with the out-half released from Ireland camp this week to get some minutes under his belt.

O’Halloran lines out at full-back, with John Porch winning his 50th cap on the wing and Peter Sullivan named on the right flank, while Tom Daly and Sammy Arnold continue in the centre positions.

In the pack, hooker Dave Heffernan also returns from Ireland camp and joins Jordan Duggan and Tietie Tuimauga in the front row.

Niall Murray and Leva Fifita are named in the second row, while in the back row, Paul Boyle starts at number eight alongside flankers Cian Prendergast and Jarrad Butler.

“We resumed training at the end of last week after a short break to reset and recharge the batteries,” said Friend.

“We can already tell the break was beneficial, and everyone is really eager to put the last few results behind us and try get a vital win.



“It’s another historic occasion for one of our players with Kieran Marmion earning his 200th cap. Even on the eve of a milestone like this he’s arguably playing some of the best rugby of his career, which is a testament to him and how he looks after himself.”

Scarlets recall Johnny Williams after injury, while Welsh flanker Aaron Shingler starts in the back row.

Scarlets:

15. Ioan Nicholas

14. Tom Rogers

13. Johnny Williams

12. Scott Williams (captain)

11. Ryan Conbeer

10. Dan Jones

9. Dane Blacker

1. Steff Thomas

2. Daf Hughes

3. Samson Lee

4. Sam Lousi

5. Morgan Jones

6. Aaron Shingler

7. Shaun Evans

8. Sione Kalamafoni

Replacements:

16. Marc Jones

17. Phil Price

18. Javan Sebastian

19. Jac Price

20. Carwyn Tuipulotu

21. Kieran Hardy

22. Rhys Patchell

23. Joe Roberts

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Peter Sullivan

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Tom Daly

11. John Porch

10. Jack Carty (captain)

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Jordan Duggan

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Tietie Tuimauga

4. Niall Murray

5. Leva Fifita

6. Cian Prendergast

7. Jarrad Butler

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Greg McGrath

18. Jack Aungier

19. Eoghan Masterson

20. Abraham Papali’i

21. Caolin Blade

22. Conor Fitzgerald

23. Tom Farrell

