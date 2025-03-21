Connacht make three changes for trip to Ospreys

CONNACHT HAVE MADE three changes to the side that will travel to Swansea on Saturday to take on Ospreys in the URC [Kick-off, 5.15pm].

Denis Buckley, captain Joe Joyce, and Josh Murphy come into the team that defeated Benetton.

Buckley joins Dave Heffernan and Jack Aungier in the front row, while Darragh Murray completes the tight five alongside Joyce. Murphy comes into the back row to team up with Shamus Hurley-Langton at openside flanker while Paul Boyle slots in at number 8.

Connacht XV v Ospreys

15. Piers O’Conor (14)

14. Finn Treacy (2)

13. Hugh Gavin (4)

12. Cathal Forde (45)

11. Shayne Bolton (21)

10. Josh Ioane (10)

9. Caolin Blade (205)

1. Denis Buckley (259)

2. Dave Heffernan (212)

3. Jack Aungier (80)

4. Darragh Murray (33)

5. Joe Joyce (31) Captain

6. Josh Murphy (31)

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton (51)

8. Paul Boyle (108)

Replacements

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin (50)

17. Temi Lasisi (3)

18. Sam Illo (29)

19. Oisín Dowling (71)

20. David O’Connor (7)

21. Matthew Devine (12)

22. JJ Hanrahan (23)

23. Sean Jansen (18)