Advertisement
More Stories
Connacht captain Joe Joyce. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
FreeThe Starters

Connacht make three changes for trip to Ospreys

Denis Buckley, captain Joe Joyce, and Josh Murphy come into the side for the URC clash with Ospreys.
12.15pm, 21 Mar 2025

CONNACHT HAVE MADE three changes to the side that will travel to Swansea on Saturday to take on Ospreys in the URC [Kick-off, 5.15pm].

Denis Buckley, captain Joe Joyce, and Josh Murphy come into the team that defeated Benetton.

Buckley joins Dave Heffernan and Jack Aungier in the front row, while Darragh Murray completes the tight five alongside Joyce. Murphy comes into the back row to team up with Shamus Hurley-Langton at openside flanker while Paul Boyle slots in at number 8.  

Connacht XV v Ospreys

15. Piers O’Conor (14)

14. Finn Treacy (2)

13. Hugh Gavin (4)

12. Cathal Forde (45)

11. Shayne Bolton (21)

10. Josh Ioane (10)

9. Caolin Blade (205)

 

1. Denis Buckley (259)

2. Dave Heffernan (212)

3. Jack Aungier (80)

4. Darragh Murray (33)

5. Joe Joyce (31) Captain

6. Josh Murphy (31)

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton (51)

8. Paul Boyle (108)

 

Replacements

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin (50)

17. Temi Lasisi (3)

18. Sam Illo (29)

19. Oisín Dowling (71)

20. David O’Connor (7)

21. Matthew Devine (12)

22. JJ Hanrahan (23)

23. Sean Jansen (18)

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie