Starts for Dillane, Blade and Healy among six changes for Connacht

IRELAND INTERNATIONALS ULTAN Dillane and Dave Heffernan are both in line to feature for Connacht in Sunday’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with Southern Kings [KO 1pm Irish time, Eir Sport 1].
The pair were released from the international set-up this week following the postponement of Ireland’s game against Italy, with Dillane having featured from the bench in last Sunday’s Six Nations defeat to England at Twickenham.
Dillane takes the place of Niall Murray to start in the second row this weekend at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Port Elizabeth, with Heffernan named among the replacements.
Connacht head coach Andy Friend has made a total of six changes to the team that started the comprehensive defeat to Edinburgh.
Two of those adjustments are to the front row. Paddy McAllister comes in for Denis Buckley, while Dominic Robertson-McCoy takes the place of the injured Finlay Bealham.
Matt Healy, Tom Daly and Caolin Blade have all been selected in the backline, with Niyi Adeolokun, Peter Robb and Kieran Marmion dropping out.
“We didn’t get the result we wanted in Edinburgh, so this week has been all about ensuring we get another win on the board,” Andy Friend said. “The Kings are a dangerous side especially at home so we will have to be at our very best.
“We’ve been able to call on two international footballers in Dave and Ultan which is a nice boost for us. This mini-block of three games is key for us so I believe we have named a squad that can get the job done on Sunday and finish on a high before the short break.”
Connacht:
15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. John Porch
13. Kyle Godwin
12. Tom Daly
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Caolin Blade
1. Paddy McAllister
2. Shane Delahunt
3. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
4. Ultan Dillane
5. Joe Maksymiw
6. Paul Boyle
7. Colby Fainga’a
8. Jarrad Butler (captain)
Replacements:
16. Dave Heffernan
17. Denis Buckley
18. Conor Kenny
19. Eoghan Masterson
20. Eoin McKeon
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Conor Fitzgerald
23. Peter Robb
Southern Kings:
15. Masixole Banda
14. Christopher Hollis
13. Sibusiso Sithole
12. Howard Mnisi
11. Erich Cronje
10. Siyabonga Masuku
9. Stefan Ungerer
1. Schalk Ferreira
2. Alandre van Rooyen
3. Rossouw de Klerk
4. Jerry Sexton
5. John-Charles Astle (captain)
6. Lusanda Badiyana
7. Thembelani Bholi
8. Elrigh Louw
Replacements:
16. Robin Stevens
17. Xandre Vos
18. Pieter Scholtz
19. Bobby de Wee
20. Ruaan Lerm
21. Theo Maree
22. Tiaan Botes
23. Josiah Twum-Boafo
