Starts for Dillane, Blade and Healy among six changes for Connacht

IRELAND INTERNATIONALS ULTAN Dillane and Dave Heffernan are both in line to feature for Connacht in Sunday’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with Southern Kings [KO 1pm Irish time, Eir Sport 1].

The pair were released from the international set-up this week following the postponement of Ireland’s game against Italy, with Dillane having featured from the bench in last Sunday’s Six Nations defeat to England at Twickenham.

Dillane takes the place of Niall Murray to start in the second row this weekend at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Port Elizabeth, with Heffernan named among the replacements.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend has made a total of six changes to the team that started the comprehensive defeat to Edinburgh.

Two of those adjustments are to the front row. Paddy McAllister comes in for Denis Buckley, while Dominic Robertson-McCoy takes the place of the injured Finlay Bealham.

Matt Healy, Tom Daly and Caolin Blade have all been selected in the backline, with Niyi Adeolokun, Peter Robb and Kieran Marmion dropping out.

“We didn’t get the result we wanted in Edinburgh, so this week has been all about ensuring we get another win on the board,” Andy Friend said. “The Kings are a dangerous side especially at home so we will have to be at our very best.

“We’ve been able to call on two international footballers in Dave and Ultan which is a nice boost for us. This mini-block of three games is key for us so I believe we have named a squad that can get the job done on Sunday and finish on a high before the short break.”

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. John Porch

13. Kyle Godwin

12. Tom Daly

11. Matt Healy

10. Jack Carty

9. Caolin Blade

1. Paddy McAllister

2. Shane Delahunt

3. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Joe Maksymiw

6. Paul Boyle

7. Colby Fainga’a

8. Jarrad Butler (captain)

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan

17. Denis Buckley

18. Conor Kenny

19. Eoghan Masterson

20. Eoin McKeon

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Conor Fitzgerald

23. Peter Robb

Southern Kings:

15. Masixole Banda

14. Christopher Hollis

13. Sibusiso Sithole

12. Howard Mnisi

11. Erich Cronje

10. Siyabonga Masuku

9. Stefan Ungerer

1. Schalk Ferreira

2. Alandre van Rooyen

3. Rossouw de Klerk

4. Jerry Sexton

5. John-Charles Astle (captain)

6. Lusanda Badiyana

7. Thembelani Bholi

8. Elrigh Louw

Replacements:

16. Robin Stevens

17. Xandre Vos

18. Pieter Scholtz

19. Bobby de Wee

20. Ruaan Lerm

21. Theo Maree

22. Tiaan Botes

23. Josiah Twum-Boafo

