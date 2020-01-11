This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Just after we said conditions weren’t too bad, the rain pours down and plays a big role in what could have been an early Connacht try.

Jack Carty gets the block in on a kick near the half-way line and chases down the loose ball. He kicks it ahead and just as Niyi Adeolokun looks poised to win the race and dot down, Cheslin Kolbe gets a boot in to nip the wet ball away from the Connacht wing.

Connacht get the five-metre scrum, win a penalty, and Carty will kick to the corner. 

Tom Daly is welcomed into the game with a bone-shuddering hit by Toulouse’s Clement Castets, while Bundee Aki is already trying to shake off what appears to be a dead leg.

There really are some big units in this Toulouse team, and the French side have made a bright start as they look to steal an early score.

KICK-OFF

We’re up and running in Galway as Jack Carty get us underway.

Conditions don’t seem to be too bad, particularly by the Sportsground’s standards, so hopefully we’ll get some good free-flowing rugby.

It’s a strong Connacht team, and it will be interesting to see how scrum-half Stephen Kerins fares on the occasion of his first Champions Cup start. 

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Heineken Champions Cup Pool 5 clash between Connacht and Toulouse at the Sportsground.

It’s another big day for the province as they look to keep their Champions Cup ambitions alive ahead of the final weekend of action. As for Toulouse, two points will see them top the group, with Connacht and Gloucester set to battle it out for second place in the pool. 

There’s one late change for Connacht as Tom Daly comes in at centre in place of Peter Robb, who failed a fitness test earlier today.

We’ll be back a little closer to kick-off (3.15pm) with more.

