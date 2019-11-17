This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 17 November, 2019
And for some pre-match reading, have a look at Murray Kinsella’s match preview here.

Montpellier

15. Anthony Bouthier
14. Gabriel N’gandebe
13. Arthur Vincent
12. Jan Serfontein
11. Yvan Reilhac
10. Aaron Cruden
9. Benoit Paillaugue (captain) 

1. Mikheil Nariashvili
2. Youri Delhommel
3. Mohamed Haouas
4. Nico Janse van Rensburg
5. Paul Willemse
6. Kelian Galletier
7. Yacouba Camara
8. Caleb Timu

Replacements:

16. Bismarck Du Plessis
17. Grégory Fichten
18. Jannie Du Plessis
19. Fulgence Ouedraogo
20. Enzo Sanga
21. Julien Bardy
22. Henry Immelman
23. Jacques Du Plessis 

Connacht

15. Darragh Leader
14. Niyi Adeolokun
13. Kyle Godwin
12. Bundee Aki
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley
2. Tom McCartney
3. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
4. Cillian Gallagher
5. Ultan Dillane
6. Colby Fainga’a
7. Jarrad Butler (captain)
8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan
17. Matthew Burke
18. Conor Kenny
19. Eoghan Masterson
20. Robin Copeland
21. Stephen Kerins
22. Tom Daly
23. John Porch

The Champions Cup opening weekend continues.

Following wins for the other three Irish provinces, Connacht will be hoping to add to that run of results at the Sportsground when they take on Montpellier this afternoon.

We’ll be bringing you all the live action as it unfolds so do stay with us throughout the afternoon.

The time line-ups are coming your way shortly as we edge towards the 1pm kick-off.

