Team news

21 mins ago

Both the western and northern provinces have rung the changes for tonight’s encounter, as both sides bid to bounce back from European disappointment during the opening two weekends of continental action.

Ulster have also been handed the added cruel blow of losing talisman Marcell Coetzee to the Bulls from next season. The South African doesn’t feature tonight.

The Connacht team sees six changes from the side that were beaten by Bristol last weekend, with Eoghan Masterson set for his 100th appearance.

Captain Jarrad Butler, Shane Delahunt, Quinn Roux, Caolin Blade, Tom Daly and Tiernan O’Halloran all come into the team.

Meanwhile, Ben Moxham could make his Ulster debut from the bench. He joins Bradley Roberts, Andrew Warwick, Marty Moore, David O’Connor, Matty Rea, David Shanahan and Matt Faddes among the replacements.

Michael Lowry features at full-back, with academy prospect Ethan McIlroy and veteran Craig Gilroy on the left and right wings respectively.

Stewart Moore, James Hume, Ian Madigan and Alby Mathewson complete the backline.

Kyle McCall and Tom O’Toole make their first starts of the season for Ulster in the front row, with John Andrew at hooker.

Alan O’Connor captains the side from the second row, with the returning Kieran Treadwell, Greg Jones, Jordi Murphy and Nick Timoney also named among the forwards.

Connacht

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. John Porch

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Tom Daly

11. Matt Healy

10. Jack Carty

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Shane Delahunt

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Quinn Roux

6. Eoghan Masterson

7. Conor Oliver

8. Jarrad Butler (C)

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan

17. Jordan Duggan

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

19. Gavin Thornbury

20. Sean Masterson

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Sean O’Brien

23. Colm de Buitléar

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Ulster

15. Michael Lowry

14. Craig Gilroy

13. James Hume

12. Stewart Moore

11. Ethan McIlroy

10. Ian Madigan

9. Alby Mathewson

1. Kyle McCall

2. John Andrew

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Alan O’Connor (C)

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Greg Jones

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. Bradley Roberts

17. Andrew Warwick

18. Marty Moore

19. David O’Connor

20. Matty Rea

21. David Shanahan

22. Ben Moxham

23. Matt Faddes