Kick-off at the Sportsground is at 19:35, and the game will be shown live on TG4.
Ian Madigan gets us under way in Galway, and his kick-off is gathered by Matt Healy who finds touch just inside the Connacht half.
Ulster are out, led by Alan O’Connor who applauds his team and shouts, ‘Come on!’ as they round the corner by one of the dead-ball areas.
And here come Connacht, led by Jarrad Butler — or Jarrad de Buitléar as I hope they call him on TG4.
Here we go!
Tá na daoine áille ó TG4 dícheallach ag obair sa trucail craolta lasmuigh den staidiam. The lovely people from TG4 are hard at work in the broadcast truck outside the stadium.
Kick-off in five minutes.
Connacht win the coin toss, with Andy Friend asking out-half Jack Carty which way he wants to play in the first half — with or without the wind. “I don’t really mind, to be honest,” says Carty, who’s lining up a practice kick. He’s told to chat to “JB”, i.e. skipper Jarrad Butler.
More as we get it.
Less than 15 minutes to go…
Poll Results:
The weather in Galway can probably best be described as “interprovincial”.
Both the western and northern provinces have rung the changes for tonight’s encounter, as both sides bid to bounce back from European disappointment during the opening two weekends of continental action.
Ulster have also been handed the added cruel blow of losing talisman Marcell Coetzee to the Bulls from next season. The South African doesn’t feature tonight.
The Connacht team sees six changes from the side that were beaten by Bristol last weekend, with Eoghan Masterson set for his 100th appearance.
Captain Jarrad Butler, Shane Delahunt, Quinn Roux, Caolin Blade, Tom Daly and Tiernan O’Halloran all come into the team.
Meanwhile, Ben Moxham could make his Ulster debut from the bench. He joins Bradley Roberts, Andrew Warwick, Marty Moore, David O’Connor, Matty Rea, David Shanahan and Matt Faddes among the replacements.
Michael Lowry features at full-back, with academy prospect Ethan McIlroy and veteran Craig Gilroy on the left and right wings respectively.
Stewart Moore, James Hume, Ian Madigan and Alby Mathewson complete the backline.
Kyle McCall and Tom O’Toole make their first starts of the season for Ulster in the front row, with John Andrew at hooker.
Alan O’Connor captains the side from the second row, with the returning Kieran Treadwell, Greg Jones, Jordi Murphy and Nick Timoney also named among the forwards.
15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. John Porch
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Tom Daly
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Caolin Blade
1. Denis Buckley
2. Shane Delahunt
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Ultan Dillane
5. Quinn Roux
6. Eoghan Masterson
7. Conor Oliver
8. Jarrad Butler (C)
Replacements:
16. Dave Heffernan
17. Jordan Duggan
18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
19. Gavin Thornbury
20. Sean Masterson
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Sean O’Brien
23. Colm de Buitléar
15. Michael Lowry
14. Craig Gilroy
13. James Hume
12. Stewart Moore
11. Ethan McIlroy
10. Ian Madigan
9. Alby Mathewson
1. Kyle McCall
2. John Andrew
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Alan O’Connor (C)
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Greg Jones
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Nick Timoney
Replacements:
16. Bradley Roberts
17. Andrew Warwick
18. Marty Moore
19. David O’Connor
20. Matty Rea
21. David Shanahan
22. Ben Moxham
23. Matt Faddes
Evening all, hope you had as lovely a Christmas as was humanly possible and, d’you know what? It’s not over yet: the rest of your break (hopefully, anyway) continues with some live interprovincial ball this evening, as Andy Friend’s Connacht (second in Conference B) entertain Dan McFarland’s unbeaten Ulster (first in Conference A) at the Sportsground in Galway.
Gavan Casey here and, as those of you who listen to myself, Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman on our rugby pod know already, I’m openly a Munster fan, so save your accusations of bias this evening. And go easy on me generally because, cards on the table, my body is still processing the pints (RIP) I consumed following Munster’s Champions Cup win in Clermont last week.
I’ll have live updates for you all here, and will lash in the teams in a couple of minutes. They’re in the building, anyway, which is a step further than we got for Munster-Leinster yesterday.
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS (1)