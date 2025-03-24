Tucker steps up to lead Connacht with Wilkins on sick leave

CONNACHT SCRUM AND contact coach Colm Tucker has stepped up to temporarily lead the province, with head coach Pete Wilkins understood to be on sick leave.

Wilkins, who took over as Connacht boss in 2023, missed his side’s URC defeat away to the Ospreys on Saturday after being granted sick leave in recent weeks.

It remains unclear whether Wilkins will return for Connacht’s clash with Munster in Castlebar this weekend.

Wilkins’ contract as head coach runs through until the summer of 2026 and it is expected that he will return to his position following this period of leave.

Scrum and contact specialist Tucker had been linked with a possible move to Munster next season but recently shut that speculation down by confirming he will be staying with Connacht.

Australian attack specialist Rod Sieb will be joining the Connacht coaching group this summer from the Brumbies as the province’s new senior assistant coach, with current attack coach Mark Sexton heading for Ulster.

Current defence coach Scott Fardy is set to depart at the end of the season, with Wilkins expected to take more control of that area of the team’s game, while forwards coach John Muldoon is also continuing in his role.

Saturday’s game against Munster at MacHale Park in Castlebar, Mayo is shaping up as a massive one for Connacht, all the more so given the new venue with its sold-out crowd of over 25,000.

The westerners had a frustrating experience against the Ospreys last weekend as their scintillating attack produced 40 points but their defensive lapses contributed to shipping 43.

Connacht were left disappointed in Swansea against the Ospreys. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Two bonus points in defeat certainly wasn’t the worst outcome for Connacht but they will hope to deliver a more complete performance when Munster visit Mayo.

It’s expected that Connacht will welcome back their international contingent of captain Cian Prendergast, Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen, and Finlay Bealham for this eagerly-anticipated inter-provincial.

Connacht’s defeat to the Ospreys sees them drop from ninth to 12th in the URC table but they are just two match points off the play-off positions, so remain firmly in the hunt.

They have a home Round of 16 tie in the Challenge Cup against Cardiff to come after the Munster clash, before their two-game URC tour of South Africa to face the Stormers and the Lions.

While they will hope for Challenge Cup progress, especially given that they have home advantage guaranteed up to and including the semi-finals, Connacht’s regular-season schedule in the URC concludes with a home game against Edinburgh and a visit to Zebre.

Connacht have been dangerous in attack all season, with their 48 tries leaving them behind only Leinster, Glasgow, and Munster in that area.

However, Connacht have conceded 44 tries and have an overall points difference of -22 from their 13 games so far, only five of which they have won.

With all that in mind, they will hope to deliver a season-high showing this weekend against Munster.