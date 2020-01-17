Ireland U21 star Ronan leaves Slovakian side to join Blackpool on loan

CONNOR RONAN HAS agreed a loan move to League One side Blackpool until the end of the season.

The Ireland U21 international, who is currently on the books at Wolves having been handed his first-team debut in December 2016, has been playing in Slovakia with Dunajska Streda for the past 12 months.

Playmaker Ronan made 33 appearances in total and helped them qualify for the Europa League — where they went out at the second qualifying round.

A key player for Ireland’s U21s during the Stephen Kenny era, the Rochdale-born midfielder has previously had loan spells at Portsmouth and Walsall.

Blackpool sit 13th in English football’s third tier and face Lincoln City away tomorrow afternoon.

I like to get on the ball and try and make things happen,” Ronan said. “I’ll take risks in the opposite half, try and get a few assists and chip in with a few goals.

“All in all, I just want to help the team wherever I can and try and help the team get back to where it belongs.”

Manager Simon Grayson added: “Connor’s an exciting player and the type of player that we’ve been missing this season. A lot of people speak highly about him and he’s had some good experience out in Slovakia, as well as internationally for Ireland at U21 level.

“We’re looking for him to get on the ball, pick a pass and add something different to the squad.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!