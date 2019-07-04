Former Ireland striker Conor Sammon on the move again in Scotland

SCOTTISH LEAGUE ONE club Falkirk have announced the signing of veteran Irish striker Conor Sammon.

The 32-year-old makes the move after being released by Hearts at the end of the 2018-19 season, the duration of which he spent on loan at Motherwell.

Falkirk will be the fifth Scottish club that Sammon has represented since 2016. After joining Hearts, he also had loan spells with Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle.

“I am thrilled to get this deal over the line,” said manager Ray McKinnon, who’s preparing Falkirk for their first season in Scotland’s third tier since 1980 following their relegation from the Championship.

“I always said that we had to be patient for the right player to come along and we have worked extremely hard to get Conor in the door since the opportunity arose. Conor is a player that everyone will know. He is a huge presence up front and will lead the line brilliantly for us this season.

“I have tried to sign Conor before for Dundee United and for Falkirk in January, and whilst we couldn’t make it happen then, we are over the moon to have finally got our man.”

Sammon started his career in the League of Ireland with UCD and Derry City, before joining Kilmarnock in 2008. He later moved south to England, where he played for the likes of Wigan Athletic, Derby County and Sheffield United.

The Dubliner won nine senior Republic of Ireland caps during Giovanni Trapattoni’s reign, the most recent of which came in the 1-0 defeat away to Austria during the unsuccessful qualification campaign for the 2014 World Cup.

