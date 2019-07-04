This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Thursday 4 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Ireland striker Conor Sammon on the move again in Scotland

Having been released by Hearts, the 32-year-old Dubliner has moved to League One club Falkirk.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 4 Jul 2019, 5:39 PM
44 minutes ago 1,652 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4710778
Sammon had been with Hearts since 2016.
Image: Jeff Holmes
Sammon had been with Hearts since 2016.
Sammon had been with Hearts since 2016.
Image: Jeff Holmes

SCOTTISH LEAGUE ONE club Falkirk have announced the signing of veteran Irish striker Conor Sammon.

The 32-year-old makes the move after being released by Hearts at the end of the 2018-19 season, the duration of which he spent on loan at Motherwell.

Falkirk will be the fifth Scottish club that Sammon has represented since 2016. After joining Hearts, he also had loan spells with Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle.

“I am thrilled to get this deal over the line,” said manager Ray McKinnon, who’s preparing Falkirk for their first season in Scotland’s third tier since 1980 following their relegation from the Championship.

“I always said that we had to be patient for the right player to come along and we have worked extremely hard to get Conor in the door since the opportunity arose. Conor is a player that everyone will know. He is a huge presence up front and will lead the line brilliantly for us this season.

“I have tried to sign Conor before for Dundee United and for Falkirk in January, and whilst we couldn’t make it happen then, we are over the moon to have finally got our man.”

Sammon started his career in the League of Ireland with UCD and Derry City, before joining Kilmarnock in 2008. He later moved south to England, where he played for the likes of Wigan Athletic, Derby County and Sheffield United.

The Dubliner won nine senior Republic of Ireland caps during Giovanni Trapattoni’s reign, the most recent of which came in the 1-0 defeat away to Austria during the unsuccessful qualification campaign for the 2014 World Cup.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie