'If you're looking for a fight I'm the guy': Rafael dos Anjos taunts McGregor

CONOR MCGREGOR IS already under pressure to change his retirement plans after Brazilian Rafael dos Anjos called out the Irish star earlier today.

McGregor retired for a third time last weekend, saying he was no longer ‘excited’ by the idea of getting into the Octagon. Still, we have been here before with the 31-year-old and if he has changed his mind on two previous occasions, then there is a strong chance he will come back a third time.

Dos Anjos was scheduled to fight McGregor four years ago but had to withdraw with injury. Now at welterweight, the Brazilian is keen to complete their unfinished business.

He wrote on Twitter: “Let’s do it @TheNotoriousMMA if you’re looking for a fight I’m the guy. 155,165 or 170 you know I’m always game. F*** this retirement s***. @danawhite @seanshelby @ChaelSonnen @ufc.”