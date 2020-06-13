This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'If you're looking for a fight I'm the guy': Rafael dos Anjos taunts McGregor

Brazilian Dos Anjos wants to fight McGregor even though the Irishman called time on his career last weekend.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 13 Jun 2020, 12:05 PM
McGregor has been called out by Dos Anjos.
Image: Tom Hogan/INPHO
McGregor has been called out by Dos Anjos.
McGregor has been called out by Dos Anjos.
Image: Tom Hogan/INPHO

CONOR MCGREGOR IS already under pressure to change his retirement plans after Brazilian Rafael dos Anjos called out the Irish star earlier today.

McGregor retired for a third time last weekend, saying he was no longer ‘excited’ by the idea of getting into the Octagon.  Still, we have been here before with the 31-year-old and if he has changed his mind on two previous occasions, then there is a strong chance he will come back a third time.

Dos Anjos was scheduled to fight McGregor four years ago but had to withdraw with injury. Now at welterweight, the Brazilian is keen to complete their unfinished business.

He wrote on Twitter: “Let’s do it @TheNotoriousMMA if you’re looking for a fight I’m the guy. 155,165 or 170 you know I’m always game. F*** this retirement s***. @danawhite @seanshelby @ChaelSonnen @ufc.”

