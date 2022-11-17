Conor McKenna set to return to AFL with Brisbane

TYRONE STAR CONOR McKenna is set to return to the AFL with Brisbane after nominating them as his preferred club ahead of a move back Down Under.

McKenna, who left Australia in 2020 and won an All-Ireland with his native Tyrone the following year, visited Australia last week and met with the Lions as well as Port Adelaide, St Kilda and his former club Essendon.

McKenna had spent six seasons with the Bombers until his 2020 departure, during which time the Lions attempted to lure him north to Brisbane.

The 26-year-old will join former Dublin minor James Madden and former Essendon teammate Joe Daniher in lining out at The Gabba once Brisbane secure his recruitment during the upcoming pre-season supplemental selection period.

McKenna in action for Essendon in 2020. Source: AAP/PA Images

An Eglish St Patrick’s clubman, McKenna joined Essendon as a 19-year-old in October 2014, 10 months after being spotted at an AFL talent combine in Ireland. He had previously starred in Tyrone’s 2012 All-Ireland minor success.

He kicked a goal with his first shot on his debut against Richmond at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2015, and re-signed with Essendon on a four-year deal in 2017.

McKenna departed in September 2020 in a bid to fulfil his dream of winning an All-Ireland senior football title with Tyrone. He scored two goals in the Red Hand’s 2021 All-Ireland semi-final victory over Kerry and, in a victorious final, he became just the fourth former AFL player to lift Sam Maguire (and the first since Kerry’s Tadhg Kennelly 12 years prior).