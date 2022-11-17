Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Thursday 17 November 2022
Advertisement

Conor McKenna set to return to AFL with Brisbane

The Tyrone star, 26, previously spent six years with the Essendon Bombers before returning to Ireland in 2020.

19 minutes ago 408 Views 0 Comments
Conor McKenna (L) celebrating with the Sam Maguire in 2021.
Conor McKenna (L) celebrating with the Sam Maguire in 2021.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

TYRONE STAR CONOR McKenna is set to return to the AFL with Brisbane after nominating them as his preferred club ahead of a move back Down Under.

McKenna, who left Australia in 2020 and won an All-Ireland with his native Tyrone the following year, visited Australia last week and met with the Lions as well as Port Adelaide, St Kilda and his former club Essendon.

McKenna had spent six seasons with the Bombers until his 2020 departure, during which time the Lions attempted to lure him north to Brisbane.

The 26-year-old will join former Dublin minor James Madden and former Essendon teammate Joe Daniher in lining out at The Gabba once Brisbane secure his recruitment during the upcoming pre-season supplemental selection period.

afl-bombers-kangaroos McKenna in action for Essendon in 2020. Source: AAP/PA Images

An Eglish St Patrick’s clubman, McKenna joined Essendon as a 19-year-old in October 2014, 10 months after being spotted at an AFL talent combine in Ireland. He had previously starred in Tyrone’s 2012 All-Ireland minor success.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

He kicked a goal with his first shot on his debut against Richmond at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2015, and re-signed with Essendon on a four-year deal in 2017.

McKenna departed in September 2020 in a bid to fulfil his dream of winning an All-Ireland senior football title with Tyrone. He scored two goals in the Red Hand’s 2021 All-Ireland semi-final victory over Kerry and, in a victorious final, he became just the fourth former AFL player to lift Sam Maguire (and the first since Kerry’s Tadhg Kennelly 12 years prior).

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie