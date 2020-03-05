This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Conor McKenna back to preparations for AFL season following break at home

The Tyrone native is in the mix for Essendon’s season opener.

By Adrian Russell Thursday 5 Mar 2020, 9:15 AM
McKenna during training at the Hangar in Melbourne earlier.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

CONOR MCKENNA HAS returned to the fold with Essendon and is expected to push for a starting place in their AFL season opener. 

The Tyrone native’s future down under was seemingly uncertain when the admittedly homesick star returned to Ireland for an indefinite break last month. 

But the club today confirmed the Eglish clubman was at Bombers training today and ready to go for the year. 

“We’re confident that Conor has done the work over in Ireland,” assistant coach James Kelly told reporters today. “He’s told us what he’s done and we’re happy with that, so he’s available.

Essendon begin their season with a home clash against Fremantle on 21 March. 

