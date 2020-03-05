Conor McKenna back to preparations for AFL season following break at home

McKenna during training at the Hangar in Melbourne earlier.

CONOR MCKENNA HAS returned to the fold with Essendon and is expected to push for a starting place in their AFL season opener.

The Tyrone native’s future down under was seemingly uncertain when the admittedly homesick star returned to Ireland for an indefinite break last month.

But the club today confirmed the Eglish clubman was at Bombers training today and ready to go for the year.

“We’re confident that Conor has done the work over in Ireland,” assistant coach James Kelly told reporters today. “He’s told us what he’s done and we’re happy with that, so he’s available.

Essendon begin their season with a home clash against Fremantle on 21 March.