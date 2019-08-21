Murray and Ireland putting Six Nations disappointment in rear-view mirror

FOR MANY IN Ireland’s World Cup training squad, the last reference point on the pitch in a green jersey was a deeply disappointing outing in Cardiff.

With the roof open and the rain teeming down, Ireland delivered a performance that left many of their supporters concerned about the World Cup, ensuring that the optimism produced during 2018 was brought back down to earth.

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

It’s one of the reasons that Saturday’s clash with England feels important for Ireland, a chance for Joe Schmidt’s team to get some momentum rolling with an encouraging performance. It feels like players and supporters alike would benefit from their team displaying signs that the World Cup will bring out the best in them.

Conor Murray is among the players set for their first outings of the new season in Twickenham, having worked hard for the last eight weeks to get himself into prime condition.

After overcoming Italy in Dublin two weekends ago, this weekend will be a real step up for Ireland. It’s time to put the Six Nations – which started on a poor note with a defeat to England in Dublin – firmly in the rear-view mirror.

“It’s our first outing since then for a good few of us, last weekend [against Italy] was the chance for other lads to right a few wrongs,” said Murray yesterday after training with Ireland at their warm-weather camp in Portugal. “It’s not a motivating factor in the dressing room, it’s an individual thing and, to be honest with you, it’s gone, it’s over. Looking back on those games, we know how we lost them. “We know what went wrong, but a lot went right in that Six Nations and there’s a lot of things we can take from it. “Looking back on that England game, we just made a bad start and that seemed to be the start of the story-line for our Six Nations outside our group and maybe a little bit inside our group. “That was the starting block, the standard set and it felt like we were chasing ourselves. “But realistically, looking back at the game, a couple of little errors that turned out to be big errors just set us up for that game and maybe for the rest of the Six Nations.