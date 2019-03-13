This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 13 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I wasn’t panicking' - Conor Murray unfazed by debate about his Six Nations form

Ireland’s scrum-half has been ignoring the debate around his form in the Six Nations.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 13 Mar 2019, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 733 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4537762

WHAT’S UP WITH Conor Murray?

It’s a question that has been asked many times during this Six Nations. 

He’s still carrying an injury. He’s lost focus. His skills have gone backwards.

The suggestions and theories have been plentiful, although they have eased in the wake of Ireland’s win over France on Sunday.

Conor Murray The Munster man has been doing his best to ignore the debate around his form. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The man himself has been doing his best to ignore the chat, convinced that he has only been marginally off the kind of form he delivered during Ireland’s Grand Slam run last year.

“Genuinely, I don’t see media and I think it is really important for me not to,” said Murray yesterday when asked how he has felt about the fretting over his form.

“Punters, well, they listen to the media.  I suppose you feel it when your family is asking you how you are.  

“I have felt good, I have felt really good. During that time, you have to stay realistic and focus on what hasn’t been working.

“They’ve been small things, things you can easily fix. I wasn’t panicking and changing the way I’ve been training or the way I view the game or putting more pressure on or trying harder within the group.   

“My chats to the coaches were small things, small little fixes. You know, maybe, the turnover against [Tito] Tebaldi in the Italy game had a massive effect. They ended up going the length of the pitch and scoring a try.

“That is a small thing but obviously a big effect.”

Murray’s game has been under more scrutiny than ever since Ireland’s defeat to England on the opening day of the championship.

Every pass, every kick, every carry, every decision, every tackle.

Conor Murray Murray was in sharp form against France last weekend. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

While many have seen consistent negatives in Murray’s contributions for Ireland, the scrum-half feels that he’s actually in a similar place to this time last year. He hopes to finish this Six Nations with his best performance yet against Wales on Saturday.

“I’m really realistic, I’m really honest with myself,” said Murray. “I’m working with a couple of video analysts in here and in Munster. 

“I’m looking at my game in detail and it hasn’t been much different, I’m sorry to tell you. 

“Actually I’m not sorry to tell you, but it genuinely hasn’t. There’s been a few things I would have been upset with over the tournament.  You can talk about form and what is form? It’s small things. 

“Confidence-wise, obviously, you are trying to get to the level that you’re used to. In reality, it is only small little details that we’ve been working on and trying to fix. 

“Sunday was a step in the right direction. There is another big one to come this weekend and we will try and put in another good performance, really get things going.”

Murray’s halfback partner, Johnny Sexton, has also faced major question marks over his form for Ireland, although Murray said it’s been no surprise that those wearing jerseys number nine and 10 have come into focus.

“I’ve gotten that my whole career. When we struggle to get on the front foot or a team slows down our ball, the nine and 10 are usually the first people to cop flak for it.  

“That’s just the way it is. Again, when the team is struggling or is a little bit off, it will come back on you sometimes.  

“That’s something I had to be okay with from an early age. It’s not just happening now, it’s the way it’s been for a while. 

Conor Murray Murray will start against the Welsh on Saturday. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“If you look at Sunday, our breakdown was terrific and it allowed us quick ball, allowed us to have a little more time to pick the right option, play our game quicker and have more flow about us.

“It’s all intertwined, we’re all dependent on each other. You do have to look at yourself first and put yourself in the best space and prepare as well as you can so that you can play as well as you can in that team.”

After Sunday’s improved performance against the French, Murray is excited for this weekend’s chance to close out the championship on a positive note by beating a confident Wales side and denying them a Grand Slam in the process.

Murray has no doubt that Warren Gatland and Rob Howley, who he worked under on the 2017 Lions tour, will have the Welsh in a good place but insists Ireland are focusing on their own game.

“Cardiff is one of my favourite places to go and play, the place is going to be electric, their fans are going to expect a Grand Slam,” said Murray.

“We still have a sniff of a title, I think we’re going over mainly to build on our performances because the first three were below par.

“We’re going over there to perform, it’s not ok to release the pressure and say, ‘We’ve had a decent performance against France.’

“We want to go again and kinda sign off on the Six Nations with another strong performance in a decent place before we break up for a while.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'I wasn’t panicking' - Conor Murray unfazed by debate about his Six Nations form
    'I wasn’t panicking' - Conor Murray unfazed by debate about his Six Nations form
    Big call for Schmidt to make at openside with Leavy offering 'X-factor'
    Hard work and patience the name of the game for Munster's Ryan
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    No Champions League hangover as Di Maria dazzles in PSG win
    No Champions League hangover as Di Maria dazzles in PSG win
    Jurgen Klopp hits out at 'Manchester United pundits'
    Arsenal teenager earns first Northern Ireland call-up
    IRELAND
    McGoldrick scores 12th of the season for Sheffield United as Ireland internationals draw near
    McGoldrick scores 12th of the season for Sheffield United as Ireland internationals draw near
    'It would be nice to tick it off' - Schmidt's Ireland out to end pain in Cardiff
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Guardiola saw Man City 'scared' during 7-0 mauling
    Guardiola saw Man City 'scared' during 7-0 mauling
    Pochettino said 'you know what you are' to referee Mike Dean during heated row, report claims
    New deal means all Premier League games will be available to Sky TV customers from next season

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie