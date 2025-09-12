'I'm very happy to hang up the boots properly' - Murray fully retires

CONOR MURRAY HAS confirmed that he has fully retired from professional rugby and won’t play on next season.

When the scrum-half announced his international retirement from Ireland duty in February, he said he would “pursue a playing opportunity abroad” upon leaving Munster at the end of the campaign.

However, the 36-year-old has decided against taking up a new contract outside Ireland and will instead hang up his boots altogether.

“I had left it open-ended,” Murray told The 42 today, speaking as he launched his autobiography, Cloud Nine.

Advertisement

“My body felt really good and in a good place, but it was more for a life experience for my wife Joanna and our little boy Alfie, who’s 10 months now, and just if we wanted to go somewhere nice and experience a nice place to live, for them as much as me wanting to play on.

“There were a couple of offers but nothing that really suited us at this time of our lives. You know, there was one in Japan but dragging them there, putting them in an apartment in Tokyo or something like that just didn’t appeal to where we’re at at the minute.

“So long story short, nothing of appeal came up and I’m very happy to hang up the boots properly and move into the next chapter.”

While Murray believes he would have been fit and strong enough to continue playing, he feels fortunate to have enjoyed the career he did.

The Limerick man earned 125 caps for Ireland, went on three Lions tours, and made 207 appearances for Munster.

“The buzz you get on a Saturday running out in whatever stadium it is, that won’t be replaced, that’ll be something I’ll have to process and get used to,” said Murray.

“On the other hand, I got to do it for as long as I absolutely could. I got to 36 and I had plenty of days out in green and red and I consider myself very lucky.

“I’ve seen a lot of lads have to retire through injury or not get their contract renewed or whatever it is. Fortunately for me, I got to go the distance and step away on my terms.

“I feel really, really fortunate to have done that.”

Read a full interview with Conor Murray tomorrow morning on The 42.

Cloud Nine: My Life in Rugby by Conor Murray with Tommy Conlon, published by Reach Sport, is out now.