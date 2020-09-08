Murray to have scan on thigh injury sustained in Munster's defeat to Leinster

MUNSTER SAY CONOR Murray will undergo a scan on a thigh injury he sustained during last Friday’s Guinness Pro14 semi-final defeat to Leinster.

The Ireland international was replaced in the 71st minute of the clash at the Aviva Stadium and now requires further assessment on the injury.

With Ireland’s 2020 Six Nations campaign set to resume in just six-and-a-half weeks’ time, Murray will be hoping he is cleared of any serious thigh issue.

Meanwhile, Munster have reported that RG Snyman’s ACL injury “went very well” and his rehabilitation from the injury has begun.

The Springboks second row was cruelly injured just seven minutes into his Munster debut against Leinster last month and will be sidelined for somewhere between six months and a year as he recovers from the ACL rupture.

Ireland international second row Jean Kleyn has begun re-integrating into team training with Munster this week after recovering from a neck injury.

Wing Andrew Conway is now going through the graded return-to-play protocols having suffered a head injury against Leinster last weekend.

Joey Carbery, Dan Goggin, and Dave Kilcoyne are all still rehabbing ankle injuries.

With their 2019/20 season now over, Munster’s next senior game is due to be on the first weekend of October, when the new 2020/21 Guinness Pro14 season is set to kick-off.

Munster say that “a number of players will have some down time next week” before returning to training with Johann van Graan’s squad from 21 September as they build towards the new campaign.

The remainder of the Munster squad will remain in training as they prepare for two upcoming A team fixtures between Munster and Connacht.

Those games are pencilled in for the weekends of 19 September and 26 September, with final details still to be confirmed.