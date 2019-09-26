This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 26 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I promised the guys an old-school night' - O'Shea rewards Italy players before South Africa showdown

The Azzurri are two wins from two at the World Cup after cruising past Canada.

By The42 Team Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 1:28 PM
24 minutes ago 2,388 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4825883
The Italy head coach is very happy with his team after picking up their second win of the World Cup pool stage.
Image: Gareth Fuller
The Italy head coach is very happy with his team after picking up their second win of the World Cup pool stage.
The Italy head coach is very happy with his team after picking up their second win of the World Cup pool stage.
Image: Gareth Fuller

ITALY WILL ENJOY what Conor O’Shea termed “an old-school night” after cruising past Canada to make it two Rugby World Cup wins from two.

The Azzurri followed up their 47-22 bonus-point victory over Namibia by routing Canada by an even bigger margin, running in seven tries in a 48-7 success in Fukuoka.

Braam Steyn and Dean Budd went over in the first half and further scores from Sebastian Negri, Mattia Bellini, Federico Zani and Matteo Minozzi – along with a penalty try – ensured Italy had no issues against an opponent that had come close to upsetting them in two previous World Cup games.

O’Shea’s team now have an eight-day break before facing South Africa in a contest that will likely determine whether they make the quarter-finals or not, and the coach said his players have earned the right to let off some steam.

I promised the guys a bit of an old-school night earlier in the week,” O’Shea said.

“A four-day turnaround is tough, mentally as well as physically, so the whole squad have reacted brilliantly. We’re looking forward to tonight, and then we’ll start looking ahead tomorrow morning to the next challenge.

The boys will probably go longer than I will but they need to release the energy.

“One of the mental challenges when you play [is] emotionally, at this level. A lot of players are making their first matches at this level in a World Cup. It’s just to release the energy.

“We’ve got eight days now so we can enjoy ourselves tonight and then look forward to South Africa from tomorrow.”

Canada were playing their first match six days after the tournament started but could not live with Italy, having been beaten by slender five-point margins in their two previous World Cup games against them.

Andrew Coe’s fine late try at least ensured they avoid the ignominy of failing to get on the board.

“I don’t think anybody had anything left in the tank when that 80 minutes was up,” Canada captain Tyler Ardron said.

“We gave it everything we could. All credit to Italy – they exposed us when they had their chances and we didn’t finish them off when we had ours.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie