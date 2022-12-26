ANTONIO CONTE HAILED Harry Kane for sparking Tottenham’s latest fightback after they slipped behind yet again.

Spurs came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Brentford after conceding the first goal for the ninth consecutive match.

Just 16 days after his penalty miss in the World Cup quarter-final against France, England skipper Kane scored with a towering header to drag his side back from the brink of defeat.

Advertisement

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg then grabbed an equaliser as Tottenham cancelled out goals from Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney.

Spurs boss Conte said: “It was another exciting game. On one side I have to be happy for the way we played in the second part but not only because we scored two goals, but with energy and intensity.

“When you play this way you create problems for your opponent. But nine games in a row we have conceded the first goal, that’s not positive.

“To concede for so many games the first goal or two goals, we have to try to find the solution. For me is the first time this happen, this situation. But at the same time it was a fantastic reaction from my players.”

Kane shrugged off the predictable chants of ‘you let your country down’ from a section of the Brentford fans.

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

Conte added: “Personally, about Harry I have zero doubt about his mentality, about the way he approaches every training session.

“For Harry he’s facing a strange situation. He had a really good World Cup and also the team played to the quarter-final, then he missed a decisive penalty.

“But you know very well in football you can have positive or negative moments. If you are strong mentally you move on and Harry did this.

“I think the fans were scared because he is playing for Tottenham, not for what happened with England.”